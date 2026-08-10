AFP
'We will talk about the cards' - Cuca admits Neymar’s absence hurt Santos as suspension crisis grows
Santos struggle without talismanic forward
The Peixe felt the full weight of their captain's absence on Sunday as they slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat against Athletico-PR at Vila Belmiro. The result leaves the historic club languishing in the relegation zone, further highlighting how much they rely on the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man to provide the creative spark in the final third.
In total, the 34-year-old has already been booked nine times in 19 appearances across all competitions this season, a figure that has already surpassed the eight cautions he received during the entirety of the 2025 campaign.
Cuca was quick to acknowledge that while the team created chances against Athletico-PR, they lacked the clinical edge that their No. 10 provides when he is leading the line.
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Cuca demands greater discipline
Speaking to the media after the match, Cuca did not hide his frustration regarding the frequency with which his star player is finding his way into the referee's notebook. "Yes, we will talk about the cards. It is very important that he does not miss matches like today," the coach explained. "Of course, our finishing ability would have been greater, not necessarily in terms of quantity, but in terms of quality."
The manager is desperate to ensure he has his best players available for the run-in, especially with Santos facing a survival scrap. Neymar's current form on the pitch remains impressive, with eight goals and five assists to his name in 2026, but his inability to stay on the pitch is threatening to derail the club's season.
Provocations and tunnel flashpoints
Disciplinary issues have not been confined to the referee's whistle, as Neymar was recently involved in a heated exchange with opposing officials following a Copa do Brasil victory over Remo. The forward was filmed dancing and shouting at the opposition staff in the tunnel, leading Remo president Antonio Carlos Teixeira to launch a scathing attack on the Brazilian icon.
Teixeira said: "That bum Neymar, who's idolised by a lot of children, did his antics here and then came to provoke us. We're guilty of idolising a bunch of bums like that guy." Such incidents have added to the scrutiny surrounding Neymar's conduct as he navigates what could be the final year of his illustrious career.
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Decisive period ahead for the Peixe
Santos are currently awaiting their opponents for the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, where the stakes will be even higher. Neymar is already walking a tightrope in that competition, sitting just one booking away from another ban.
With the draw set to take place on Tuesday, Cuca knows he cannot afford to lose his second-highest scorer for more high-profile fixtures if they are to secure silverware and top-flight safety.
The internal crackdown comes amid growing speculation regarding Neymar's long-term future. While reports have linked him with a move to Inter Miami in 2027 to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, his immediate focus must remain on the Vila Belmiro.
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