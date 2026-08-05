Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al-Nassr v Al-Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Book Al-Nassr SC Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Al-Nassr 2026/2027 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC
AFC Champions League Two
C. Ronaldo

Here's how to grab the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo in live action in Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr enter 2026/27 as reigning Saudi Pro League champions, with Cristiano Ronaldo still leading the line at Al-Awwal Park. Here's how to buy tickets, what they cost, and the full season fixture list.

Al-Nassr pulled off the greatest coup of the lot when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022, and Saudi Pro League attendances have been on the rise ever since. Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Nassr match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Book Al Nassr Tickets Buy now

Al-Nassr SC 2026/27 Matches

Date & TimeGameVenueTickets
Aug 15, 2026, 14:00Al Nassr vs Al FatehAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Aug 18, 2026, 14:00 (King Cup)Al Diriyah vs Al NassrPrince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, RiyadhTickets
Aug 21, 2026, 12:00Al Riyadh vs Al NassrPrince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, RiyadhTickets
Aug 25, 2026, 14:00Al-Ettifaq vs Al NassrAl Ettifaq Club Stadium, DammamTickets
Aug 28, 2026, 14:00Al Nassr vs Al-TaawounAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Sep 05, 2026, 14:00Al Ittihad vs Al NassrAlinma Stadium, JeddahTickets
Sep 09, 2026, 14:00Al Nassr vs AbhaAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Sep 10, 2026, 14:00Al Khaleej vs Al NassrPrince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, DammamTickets
Sep 17, 2026, 14:00Al Nassr vs Al DiriyahAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Oct 09, 2026, 13:00Al Ahli vs Al NassrAlinma Stadium, JeddahTickets
Oct 15, 2026, 13:00Al Nassr vs Neom SCAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Oct 22, 2026, 13:00Al-Faisaly vs Al NassrAl-Majma'ah Sport City Stadium, Al-Majma'ahTickets
Oct 29, 2026, 13:00Al Nassr vs Al KholoodAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Nov 05, 2026, 12:00Al Hazem vs Al NassrAl Hazem Club Stadium, Ar RassTickets
Nov 20, 2026, 12:00Al Nassr vs Al QadsiahAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Nov 26, 2026, 12:00Al Nassr vs Al ShababAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Dec 03, 2026, 12:00Al-Fayha vs Al NassrAl Majma'a Sport City Stadium, Al-Majma'ahTickets
Dec 10, 2026, 12:00Al Nassr vs Al HilalAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Dec 14, 2026, 12:00Al Fateh vs Al NassrMaydan Tamweel Al Oula, Al-AhsaTickets
Feb 11, 2027, 15:00Al Nassr vs Al RiyadhAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Feb 18, 2027, 15:00Al Nassr vs Al-EttifaqAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Feb 25, 2027, 15:00Al-Taawoun vs Al NassrAl Taawoun Club Stadium, BuraydahTickets
Mar 11, 2027, 14:00Al Nassr vs Al IttihadAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Mar 18, 2027, 15:00Abha vs Al NassrPrince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, AbhaTickets
Apr 02, 2027, 13:00Al Nassr vs Al KhaleejAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Apr 08, 2027, 13:00Al Diriyah vs Al NassrPrince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, RiyadhTickets
Apr 15, 2027, 13:00Al Nassr vs Al AhliAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Apr 18, 2027, 13:00Neom SC vs Al NassrKing Khalid Sports City, TabukTickets
Apr 22, 2027, 13:00Al Nassr vs Al-FaisalyAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
Apr 29, 2027, 13:00Al Kholood vs Al NassrAl Hazem Club Stadium, Ar RassTickets
May 06, 2027, 13:00Al Nassr vs Al HazemAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
May 12, 2027, 13:00Al Qadsiah vs Al NassrPrince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, DammamTickets
May 20, 2027, 13:00Al Shabab vs Al NassrSHG Arena, RiyadhTickets
May 24, 2027, 13:00Al Nassr vs Al-FayhaAl-Awwal Park, RiyadhTickets
May 28, 2027, 13:00Al Hilal vs Al NassrKingdom Arena, RiyadhTickets

Note: The Saudi Pro League pauses from December 24, 2026 to February 7, 2027 to make way for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia is hosting, before Al-Nassr's campaign resumes in February. Kick-off times are listed as published and are subject to change closer to matchday.

How to buy Al-Nassr 2026/27 tickets

To purchase Al-Nassr match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. You can also source tickets through the Al-Awwal Park site or WeBook.com.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

Saudi Pro League Al Nassr FC crest Al Nassr FC 15 Aug 2026 14:00 Al Fateh FC crest Al Fateh FC

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For popular matches, such as the Riyadh Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it's advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Nassr do offer Diamond and Seasonal Membership packages. Diamond Memberships guarantee tickets for all competitions, whereas Seasonal Memberships, which have various tiers ranging from Fan Tier to Platinum Tier, include benefits and tickets that increase in value depending on the tier level.

Given that official platforms like Webook and the Saudi Pro League site frequently sell out in minutes for high-demand fixtures, trusted secondary marketplaces like Ticombo offer the best option to secure verified match tickets.

Book Al Nassr Tickets Buy now

How much are Al-Nassr 2026/27 tickets?

Al-Nassr ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options.

Prices typically range from SAR 185 to SAR 1,875 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site or the Al-Awwal Park site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Book Al Nassr Tickets Buy now

Everything you need to know about Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr, founded in 1955, is one of the traditional powerhouses of the Saudi Pro League, based in the capital, Riyadh. Al Hilal and Al-Nassr have always been two of the most dominant forces in the Saudi sphere, and they've maintained that momentum since the Saudi Pro League came into being in 2007.

Al-Nassr finally got their hands back on the title in 2025/26, lifting their 11th Saudi league crown under Ange Postecoglou and ending a long wait for the Nassrawis. With Cristiano Ronaldo still leading the line, they head into 2026/27 as champions and firm favourites to defend their crown.

While Ronaldo remains the most famous import to play for Al-Nassr in recent times, a whole host of notable world stars have donned the yellow and blue kit down the years, including the likes of Hristo Stoichkov, Denilson, Vincent Aboubakar, and David Ospina. The club has continued to strengthen its squad year on year as Saudi football's global profile keeps growing, with Saudi Arabia set to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup during this very season.

History of Al-Awwal Park

Al-Awwal Park, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium and Mrsool Park, has been the home ground of Al-Nassr since 2020. In September of that year, the Saudi Media Company (SMC) obtained the management rights for operating the stadium, and they put pen to paper with Al-Nassr to become tenants. In April 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after Saudi Awwal Bank signed a $15 million sponsorship deal.

Al-Awwal Park is located within the King Saud University Stadium complex in west Riyadh, just south of the King Abdullah Financial District, and can hold up to 26,000 fans on a match day. The stadium has also hosted other entertainment and sporting events, including WWE's Crown Jewel (twice) and PFL Championship fight cards.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Al Nassr match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Al-Awwal Park site. Fans can also book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.  

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match. For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.


You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al Nassr do offer Diamond and Seasonal Membership packages. Diamond Memberships guarantee tickets for all competitions, whereas Seasonal Memberships, which have various tiers ranging from Fan Tier to Platinum Tier, include benefits and tickets that increase in value depending on the tier level.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub and Ticombo are two of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

Yes, you can book a tour of Al-Awwal Park through the official stadium website or the Webook platform. The guided tours offer a behind-the-scenes look at the stadium, including areas like the players' tunnel, locker rooms, and the pitch itself. You can also purchase tour tickets from the stadium box office. The tours cost around 50-100 SAR and last approximately 100 minutes.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google