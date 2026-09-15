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There aren't many teams that can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed dozens of major honours, and now sits among an elite handful of clubs to have won back-to-back European Cups.
If you've not been to the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris before, or you're just very keen to go back, this season could be the perfect opportunity for you to live your footballing fantasies. Let GOAL give you all the vital Paris Saint-Germain ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.
Upcoming Paris Saint-Germain fixtures at the Parc des Princes
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Tickets
|Sun, Sep 20, 2026
|Marseille vs PSG (Le Classique)
|Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 10, 2026
|PSG vs Le Mans
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 17, 2026
|Strasbourg vs PSG
|Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg
|Tickets
|Sun, Oct 25, 2026
|PSG vs Lyon
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 31, 2026
|Le Havre vs PSG
|Stade Océane, Le Havre
|Tickets
|Sat, Nov 7, 2026
|PSG vs Troyes
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Nov 21, 2026
|Nice vs PSG
|Allianz Riviera, Nice
|Tickets
|Sat, Nov 28, 2026
|PSG vs Lorient
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 5, 2026
|Toulouse vs PSG
|Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 12, 2026
|PSG vs Paris FC (Derby de Paris)
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sun, Jan 3, 2027
|Lens vs PSG
|Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens
|Tickets
|Sat, Jan 16, 2027
|Angers vs PSG
|Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers
|Tickets
|Sat, Jan 23, 2027
|PSG vs AJ Auxerre
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Jan 30, 2027
|Monaco vs PSG
|Stade Louis II, Monaco
|Tickets
|Sun, Feb 7, 2027
|PSG vs Marseille (Le Classique)
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 13, 2027
|Le Mans vs PSG
|Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 20, 2027
|PSG vs Brest
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sun, Feb 28, 2027
|PSG vs Lens
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Mar 6, 2027
|Stade Rennais vs PSG
|Roazhon Park, Rennes
|Tickets
|Sat, Mar 13, 2027
|AJ Auxerre vs PSG
|Stade Abbé Deschamps, Auxerre
|Tickets
|Sat, Mar 20, 2027
|PSG vs Strasbourg
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Apr 3, 2027
|Paris FC vs PSG (Derby de Paris)
|Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris
|Tickets
|Sat, Apr 10, 2027
|PSG vs Le Havre
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Apr 17, 2027
|PSG vs Lille
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Apr 24, 2027
|Lorient vs PSG
|Stade du Moustoir, Lorient
|Tickets
|Sat, May 1, 2027
|PSG vs Angers
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sun, May 9, 2027
|Lyon vs PSG
|Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu
|Tickets
|Sun, May 16, 2027
|PSG vs Nice
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, May 22, 2027
|Troyes vs PSG
|Stade de l'Aube, Troyes
|Tickets
|Sat, May 29, 2027
|PSG vs Toulouse
|Parc des Princes (Home)
|Tickets
How to buy Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 tickets?
Multiple ticketing options are in place for Paris Saint-Germain games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to PSG's official ticket portal.
It's worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability. Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Parc des Princes.
When PSG match tickets are listed as 'Grand Public ', that means they are on general sale, and you won't need a membership to buy them. Before that phase, PSG fans with Red & Blue Membership have a brief priority period before Paris Saint-Germain tickets go on general sale.
How much are Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 tickets?
For those wishing to purchase Paris Saint-Germain tickets at the Parc des Princes on a match-by-match basis, adult prices have typically ranged from €40 to €280 when bought directly through the club, though prices for the 2026/27 season should be confirmed on PSG's official ticket portal as they can change year to year, particularly given the club's continued European success driving up demand.
The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. The cheapest PSG tickets are typically located behind the goal in the Virage Boulogne stand.
Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for the latest information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo are currently available from €81 upwards.
Like most teams in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.
In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as 'Le Classique' (PSG vs Marseille, played September 20 away and February 7 at home this season), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.
History of the Parc des Princes
The Parc des Princes is an all-seater football stadium in Paris, France, which opened in 1972. It is located in the south-west of the French capital, near the Stade Jean-Bouin and Stade Roland Garros. The stadium has been the home of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since 1974. Before the opening of the Stade de France in 1998, the Parc des Princes was also the home stadium of France's national football and rugby union teams.
The Parc des Princes has staged numerous prestigious football matches over the years, including multiple FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship encounters, as well as hosting three European Cup Finals in 1956, 1975, and 1981.
Current seating capacity sits at just under 48,000 (sources vary between roughly 47,900 and 48,600 depending on configuration). Note that the stadium's future is an active, unresolved story heading into the 2026/27 season: PSG and the City of Paris have reopened negotiations over a potential sale and major expansion of the ground, with reported target capacities ranging from 60,000 to as high as 70-75,000 seats. As of this writing, no agreement has been finalised, and the Parc des Princes' capacity for 2026/27 remains unchanged at its current size, but fans planning ahead should watch for news on this front, as it could affect ticket availability and pricing in future seasons.