How to get Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Werder Bremen host Hoffenheim on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Wohninvest Weserstadion.

Historically, fixtures between SV Werder Bremen and TSG Hoffenheim have been closely contested across multiple Bundesliga seasons, with both sides trading memorable high-scoring encounters. In their most recent league meeting back in May 2026, Hoffenheim claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Bremen away from home.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim kicks off at the Wohninvest Weserstadion, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 10:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

How to buy Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between SV Werder Bremen and TSG Hoffenheim, several options are available depending on your preference for official sources or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticket Shops: The most reliable and secure option to buy face-value tickets is directly through the official SV Werder Bremen website (since they are playing at home at the Wohninvest Weserstadion) or via TSG Hoffenheim's official ticketing portal for member or guest allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between SV Werder Bremen and TSG Hoffenheim vary depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or secondary ticket exchanges:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing/Supporter Tickets: Standard safe-standing tickets (Stehplatz) directly from the club typically start around €15 to €20 for members and concession holders.

Regular Seated Tickets (Upper/Lower Tier): Standard category seating through official club sales ranges roughly from €30 to €80 depending on the exact block and view.

VIP and Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday hospitality experiences provided via the club range upwards starting from €112 for enhanced lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Cheapest Resale Seats: Entry-level listings and restricted view seats generally start around €55 to €68 .

Standard Resale Seating: Regular long-side or mid-tier seats range between €90 and €250 depending on demand and proximity to the pitch.

Premium & VIP Resale: Exceptional seating locations or last-minute VIP packages range from €400 to over €1,600 .

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Form

Werder Bremen have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Augsburg in the Bundesliga, and they also beat RB Leipzig 3-1 earlier in the run. The one blemish was a 4-1 defeat to Freiburg. Bremen have scored 11 goals across those five games, though they have also conceded seven, suggesting a side that creates chances but can be exposed defensively.

Hoffenheim have won just one of their last five matches, with four defeats in that stretch. Their sole victory came against VfB Stuttgart, a 2-1 Bundesliga win, but they have since lost to Paderborn, OFI Crete, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Koeln. They have scored six goals while conceding 11 across those five fixtures, a return that reflects the inconsistency Ilzer is working to correct.

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Hoffenheim won 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, Hoffenheim beat Bremen 2-0 at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in January 2026. Across the five most recent competitive and friendly fixtures in the dataset, Hoffenheim have won four times and Bremen have yet to record a victory, with the visitors scoring nine goals to Bremen's two in those meetings.