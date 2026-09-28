How to buy Wales vs Portugal Tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The curtain falls on Wales' UEFA Nations League group phase on Tuesday, November 17, as they welcome the defending champions, Portugal, to Cardiff. You could savour the occasion in all its glory by booking match tickets today.

Craig Bellamy's Dragons weren't overawed when they took on Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. during the opening round of UEFA Nations League fixtures back in September. João Félix's 22nd minute strike was all that separated the sides at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

You have to go back two years for the last time Wales beat a top-10 ranked side on home soil. On that momentous night in the Welsh capital, Harry Wilson slotted home twice during a 2-1 win over Croatia. Can the Red Wall drive their boys on to another famous victory?

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match?

Wales vs Portugal takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Tuesday, November 17 with a scheduled 7.45pm (GMT) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

How to buy Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match can be purchased online via the FAW eTicketing Portal.

Tickets first went on sale on September 18 at 12pm. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) releases tickets in a tiered system based on loyalty points and membership status:

Campaign Tickets (Jul - Sep 2026) : Covered all three home Nations League group stage games and Euro 2028 qualifiers. Only available to Red Wall Members.

Individual Match Tickets : First opened to Red Wall members with high loyalty points. Any remaining tickets drop to lower tiers and general public sale closer to November.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official tickets for the Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match started from £30.00 for adults and £9.50 for juniors (aged 16 and under).

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) categorises individual match tickets into three distinct price brackets based on seating views.

Category 1 (Premium / Longside) : These premium seats run along the main sidelines of the pitch. This includes the Grandstand (West) and the Ninian Stand (East) which offer the most balanced views of the action. (Price range: £15-40)

Category 2 (Standard / Corners) : These standard seats are positioned where the sides meet the goal ends, offering diagonal views of the field. (Price range: £10-35)

Category 3 (Family Stand / Shortside) : These are located behind the goals. It includes the Canton Stand (home to vocal supporter groups) and the designated Family Stand. (Price range: £5-30)

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City Stadium is a major sports venue in Wales, serving as the home to both Cardiff City Football Club and the Wales national football team. Officially opened in 2009, it is the second-largest stadium in Wales after the Principality Stadium, with a seating capacity of 33,280.

For 99 years, Cardiff City played at the legendary, intimidating Ninian Park. By the early 2000s, the old ground was outdated and plans for a new all-seater arena were approved to help the club modernize.

Construction started in 2007 on the site of the old Leckwith Athletics Stadium, with the project costing around £48 million. The new Cardiff City Stadium opened its doors with a friendly match against Scottish club Celtic in July 2009, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Memorable moments at the Cardiff City Stadium

The Belgium Epic (2015) : Wales defeated Belgium 1-0 thanks to a legendary Gareth Bale goal, setting a stadium record attendance of 33,280 and paving the way for their historic Euro 2016 run.

World Cup Qualification (2022) : 'The Red Wall' sang their hearts out under the floodlights as Wales defeated Ukraine 1-0, which meant they qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.

Real Madrid and the UEFA Super Cup (2014) : The venue took centre stage when it hosted the UEFA Super Cup. Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-0, with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals on the Cardiff turf.

Rock and Roll: It is not just used for sport of course. The stadium is a major concert venue and has hosted massive music acts including Bon Jovi, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and the Stereophonics.

How to Get There

By Train: One of the easiest ways to reach the stadium from central Cardiff.

Ninian Park Station - This is the closest station, which is just a 5-minute walk from the stadium gates.

Grangetown Station - Another excellent option, just a 10-minute walk to the stadium.

By Bus: Cardiff has regular bus routes that stop right by the stadium.

Matchday Shuttle (Route 95) - During the football season, Cardiff Bus runs special shuttle buses. They run every 15 minutes starting 2 hours before kick-off, departing from Wood Street (Stop JB) in the city centre.

Standard Routes - You can take Bus 1, 2, 95, or 95A from the city centre. Alight at Sloper Road or the ASDA Leckwith Road stop.

By Car: The stadium is easily accessed from the motorway, located at postcode CF11 8AZ.

Directions - Leave the M4 motorway at Junction 33. Take the A4232 dual carriageway towards Cardiff/Barry, then exit onto the B4267 turnoff signed for the stadium.

Parking - Stadium car parks usually close 60 minutes before kick-off for safety. Avoid parking at the nearby retail park, as it has a strict 90-minute limit and is heavily ticketed on match days.

Wales vs Portugal UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Wales vs Portugal: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Wales (#38) vs Portugal (#7)

Wales are currently on a 6-game winless streak. Since having their World Cup dreams dashed by Bosnia and Herzegovina during the play-offs in March, they've drawn two friendlies (vs Northern Ireland and Ghana) and lost to Romania, Portugal and Denmark.

Portugal have played 11 matches during 2026 and their only defeat came against Spain (0-1) during their World Cup Round of 16 encounter in the summer.

Wales vs Portugal: Recent Head-To-Head Record

The all-time head-to-head record between Portugal and Wales stands at 4 wins for Portugal and 1 win for Wales, with zero draws across their 5 previous meetings. Portugal have scored 9 goals in those fixtures, compared to Wales' 4.

The Portugal recorded a 1-0 victory when the sides met at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on September 24, during the opening round of UEFA Nations League fixtures. The only goal of the night came in the 22nd minute from João Félix, who latched onto a pass from Nuno Mendes and unleashed a strike from outside the box.

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Norway NOR 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L W 3 Denmark DEN 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Wales WAL 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



