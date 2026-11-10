How to get Valencia vs Osasuna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Valencia host Osasuna on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Estadio Mestalla.

Their recent meetings have frequently been tightly contested, highlighted by a thrilling 3-3 draw at El Sadar during the 2024–25 season. In their most recent clash on March 1, 2026, Valencia narrowly edged out Osasuna with a 1-0 victory at home courtesy of a second-half penalty.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Osasuna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Valencia vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Valencia vs Osasuna kicks off at the Estadio Mestalla, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Mestalla

How to buy Valencia vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Valencia vs Osasuna LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Valencia CF website or ticket office at the Estadio Mestalla, which is the most secure and direct way to secure seats.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Valencia vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tiers: Start around €30 to €45 .

Start around . Longside & Central Sections: Generally range between €60 to €110 .

Generally range between . VIP & Hospitality: Start upwards of €300 to €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Categories: Starting around €45 to €55 .

Starting around . Longside & Better Views: Frequently range between €75 and €150 .

Frequently range between . Premium / VIP Resale: Can scale from €200 to over €350+.

Valencia vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Valencia vs Osasuna Form

Valencia have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Villarreal, and they have not won in four league games since a 0-1 victory at Deportivo Alaves in September. Across those five fixtures, Valencia scored five goals and conceded eight, a return that reflects the difficulties Aguirre's side have faced at both ends of the pitch.

Osasuna's last five LaLiga matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. They beat Racing Santander 2-0 most recently, but that followed a 5-2 thrashing at Real Betis and a 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. The visitors scored six goals and conceded twelve across those five games, though the momentum from the Racing win gives them a platform heading into this trip.

Valencia vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on March 1, 2026, when Valencia won 1-0 at the Estadio Mestalla. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly balanced, with two wins for Valencia, two for Osasuna, and one draw. The most recent away fixture, played in August 2025, ended in a 1-0 win for Osasuna at their own ground.