How to get Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Strasbourg take on Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

In their most recent league meeting in February 2026, PSG secured a tight 2-1 away victory at the Stade de la Meinau despite seeing Achraf Hakimi sent off late in the match. Strasbourg's lone recent success against the Parisian giants came in a memorable 2-1 home victory at the Meinau back in December 2017.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kick-off?

Strasbourg host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Stade de la Meinau

How to buy Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for a Ligue 1 match between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain, you can follow several official and authorized channels:

1. Official Host Club Ticketing Platform (Primary Source)

At Stade de la Meinau (Strasbourg Home Game): Visit the official RC Strasbourg ticket portal ( billetterie.rcstrasbourgalsace.fr ). Create an account or sign in to browse available general admission seating.

General Release: High-profile matches against PSG often sell out quickly or go through tiered release phases (season ticket holders first, followed by members/subscribers, and finally the general public). You can sign up for ticket alerts directly on the club's website to be notified as soon as general sales open.

2. Official Resale Platforms

PSG Ticketplace: If a home game at Parc des Princes is completely sold out on general release, PSG operates an official, safe resale marketplace called Ticketplace directly integrated into their ticketing website. Season ticket holders list their seats here at verified prices.

Strasbourg Resale Service: Strasbourg also manages an official resale system via their main ticket platform for sold-out home fixtures.

3. VIP & Hospitality Packages

For guaranteed access without waiting for general public releases, both clubs offer matchday hospitality or VIP lounge options. These packages typically include premium central seating, lounge access, and pre/post-match food or beverages. They can be requested via the corporate or VIP sections of either club's official site.

4. Secondary Ticket Aggregators

If official primary tickets sell out, secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have tickets listed by resellers, though prices may be higher than face value.

How much do Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain vary significantly depending on where you purchase them, the seating category, and the seller type:

1. Official Primary Sales (Face Value)

Standard Category Seats: General release tickets sold directly through the club's official ticketing portal typically start from €30 to €60 for standard end-stand seating. Central or sideline seats generally cost between €70 and €120 .

Hospitality & VIP: Official premium matchday hospitality packages start around €200 to €350+ per person, including food, beverage options, and prime lounge seating.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

Because matches involving PSG regularly sell out quickly through official primary channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub feature dynamic pricing driven by demand:

Entry-Level / Basic Seats: Resale prices for standard seats typically start from around €120 to €130 per ticket (including platform fees).

Average Ticket Price: The average standard ticket price across secondary resale markets settles around €180 to €220 .

Premium Resale Seats: Lower-tier central seats or high-demand categories often range between €230 and €300+ per ticket.

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Strasbourg have recorded two wins, one loss, and two further results across their last five matches, with a record that includes three competitive outings. Their most recent game ended in a 2-6 win over Troyes in Ligue 1, following a 2-1 league victory against Lens. Their heaviest recent result was a 4-0 defeat to Marseille. Across the five matches, Strasbourg scored eight goals and conceded ten.

PSG's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was the 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava, which followed a 1-2 Ligue 1 defeat at home to Monaco. Earlier results include back-to-back 2-2 draws with Lille and Rennes. PSG scored thirteen goals across those five games and conceded eight.

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when PSG won 2-1 at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters, the record is split, with PSG claiming two wins, Strasbourg winning once, and two matches ending in draws. The five games have produced a combined 22 goals.