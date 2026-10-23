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Ligue 1
team-logoStrasbourg
Stade de la Meinau
team-logoAuxerre
Book Strasbourg vs Auxerre Tickets
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How to get Strasbourg vs Auxerre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Strasbourg
Auxerre
Ligue 1

Strasbourg take on Auxerre in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

In their recent historical head-to-head encounters, Strasbourg has generally held the upper hand, including a clean 3-0 victory when they last met at home. Fans can expect an intense tactical battle as Auxerre looks to break their recent winless streak against a resilient Strasbourg squad on their home turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Strasbourg vs Auxerre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Strasbourg vs Auxerre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Strasbourg vs Auxerre kicks off at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 9
Stade de la Meinau

How to buy Strasbourg vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets?

If you are looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and Auxerre at the Stade de la Meinau, you have several options available:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most reliable and direct way to secure face-value tickets is through the official Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace website or ticket office, where membership or general sale releases take place ahead of matchdays.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Strasbourg vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Strasbourg vs Auxerre Ligue 1 match vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Short Side / End Stands (Tribune Est / Family Stands): €30 to €50
  • Corner Sections: €50 to €80
  • Long Side / Sideline Seating (Tribune Sud / Présidentielle): €80 to €120+
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 to €250+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / General Resale: €30 to €55
  • Standard Sideline / Corner Secondary Listings: €55 to €95
  • Premium Lower Tier / High-Demand Blocks: €95 to €140+
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Strasbourg vs Auxerre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Strasbourg vs Auxerre Form

Strasbourg have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Paris FC, but prior to that they drew 1-1 with Monaco and posted a commanding 6-2 win at Troyes. They also beat Lens 2-1 earlier in the run. Strasbourg have scored 11 goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Auxerre have taken two wins and suffered three defeats in their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Brest, and they also beat Nice 1-0 before that. Those positive results follow earlier defeats to Lyon (3-1), Angers (3-1), and Lens (5-2). Auxerre have scored seven goals and conceded 12 across the five-match sample.

STR

STR - Form

TRO
W2-6
ASM
D1-1
PAR
L2-1
NCE
L2-1
PSG
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
AJA

AJA - Form

NCE
W1-0
B29
W2-1
CLE
W4-3
REN
L4-1
LEH
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Strasbourg vs Auxerre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when the fixture at Auxerre finished 0-0. Before that, Strasbourg won 3-0 at home against Auxerre in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Strasbourg hold three wins to Auxerre's none, with two draws, and have been the dominant side in this fixture in recent seasons.

Head to Head

StrasbourgDrawAuxerre
4
1
0
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
0
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
FT
9Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
7421135+814
W
L
W
D
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
7421127+514
W
L
W
D
W
4
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
7421106+414
L
D
W
D
W
6
RennesRennesREN
74121514+113
L
W
L
W
W
7
LorientLorientFCL
732276+111
W
W
L
D
W
8
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
9
MarseilleMarseilleOM
73041410+49
W
W
L
L
L
10
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
11
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
12
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
73041117-69
W
L
W
W
L
13
NiceNiceNCE
722369-38
L
W
W
L
D
14
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
7214915-67
L
L
W
D
L
16
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
7025511-62
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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