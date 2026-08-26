How to get Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Racing Santander take on Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander.

The teams last met in a summer friendly on August 8, 2026, which finished 1-1 before Alaves prevailed 7-6 in a penalty shootout. Racing Santander will be missing Pedro Felipe and Giorgi Guliashvili through injury, whereas Deportivo Alaves travel without the suspended Facundo Garcés and injured forward Lucas Boyé.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves takes place at Estadio El Sardinero, with official broadcast information not currently available for this LaLiga fixture.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Sardinero

How to buy Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Racing Santander vs. Deportivo Alavés LaLiga match at Estadio El Sardinero:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Website: Visit Racing Santander’s official ticketing portal (realracingclub.es). Tickets for specific LaLiga fixtures typically open to the general public 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday.

Stadium Box Office (Taquillas): You can purchase remaining tickets directly at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander in the days leading up to the match or on matchday, subject to availability.

2. Club Membership Options

Socio / Season Ticket Holder Sales: Official club members ( socios ) often get priority access or discounts before general public sales open.

3. Secondary Markets

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If the general allocation sells out, secondary marketplaces like StubHub list resale tickets, though prices will vary from face value.

How much do Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for an Athletic Bilbao vs. Elche match at San Mamés vary based on purchase channels, seat location, and demand:

Shortside Ends (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur) : ~€30 to €50

Longside Upper Tier (Preferencial / Lateral High) : ~€55 to €90

Longside Main Stand (Tribuna Principal / Central) : ~€85 to £140

If standard tickets sell out through official channels, secondary ticket exchange platforms such as StubHub or authorized travel resellers typical pricing ranges:

Entry-Level / Behind the Goal : ~€60 to €80

Side View / Main Tribuna : ~€80 to €140

VIP & Hospitality Packages (includes premium seating and lounge access/catering): ~€250 to €450+ per ticket

Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Racing Santander have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent competitive result was a 1-0 defeat to Getafe in LaLiga, and they were held to a 2-2 draw by Villarreal the week before. The sole win in that run came in a pre-season friendly against Sporting Gijon, which they won 4-1. Racing have conceded in all five matches and lost 3-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer.

Deportivo Alaves have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, and before that they beat Getafe 3-0 on the opening weekend of the season. Alaves also recorded wins of 3-0 against Castellon and 1-0 away at Girona in pre-season, with their only defeat in that period coming against Racing Santander in a friendly.

Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2026, when the two sides drew 1-1. Before that, a July 2024 friendly also ended goalless.

Across the last five head-to-head matches, Alaves hold the stronger competitive record, including a 3-0 win at home in the Segunda Division in January 2023 and a 2-1 victory in a July 2023 friendly. The one exception was a 1-1 draw when Racing hosted Alaves in the Segunda Division in November 2022.

Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo Alaves currently sit second in the table, while Racing Santander are placed 13th.