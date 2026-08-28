How to get Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Osasuna take on Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Osasuna hold a clear advantage in recent head-to-head meetings, including a 3-1 victory in their most recent clash against Rayo Vallecano in January 2026. Rayo Vallecano will look to overturn their recent away struggles, having suffered five defeats in six previous away fixtures.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano takes place at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, with kick-off time confirmed in the match details above.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Sadar

How to buy Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano match at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, you have a few options ranging from official sources to secondary ticket platforms:

CA Osasuna Official Ticketing Portal: The safest way to buy general admission tickets is directly through Osasuna's official ticketing website (entradas.osasuna.es). Tickets for specific LaLiga fixtures typically go on sale to the general public a couple of weeks before the scheduled match day, following priority access for official club members (socios).

El Sadar Box Office (Taquillas): Remaining tickets can be purchased directly at the stadium ticket windows at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in the days leading up to the match or on matchday, subject to availability.

Secondary Marketplaces & Ticket Aggregators : If official tickets are sold out or you are buying last-minute, secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub provide resale options.

How much do Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for the Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match at Estadio El Sadar varies based on the seating tier, purchase platform, and ticket availability:

Official Club General Admission: Direct general public tickets through CA Osasuna's official box office typically start around €30 to €35 for basic seating (such as standard Shortside/Behind the Goal sections), with central grandstand seats ranging from €50 to €90 .

Away Sector Tickets: Standard away-fan section tickets designated for visiting Rayo Vallecano supporters generally sell at fixed LaLiga away pricing of €30 .

Secondary Marketplaces & Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices currently range across categories:

Entry-Level (Shortside / Upper Tier): Approximately €38 – €65 Mid-Tier (Main Stand / Tribuna Sections): Approximately €90 – €135 Premium / Category 1 VIP: Approximately €250 – €350+



Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Osasuna have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Levante in LaLiga, their first competitive fixture of the season. Before that, they lost 0-2 to Al-Ain and 2-1 to SSC Napoli in pre-season, though wins over Norwich City and Ipswich Town showed they could find results in friendly competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on August 20, following a 2-1 opening-day defeat to Sevilla. A 3-0 loss to Ipswich Town was among the low points of their pre-season, and they also fell to Feyenoord in a friendly. Rayo's only win in that run was a 3-2 friendly victory over Sporting Charleroi. Across the five matches, they scored six goals and conceded eight.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 24, 2026, when Rayo Vallecano hosted Osasuna and lost 1-3. Before that, Osasuna won 2-0 at El Sadar when the sides met in September 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Osasuna hold the stronger record, winning three times to Rayo's one, with one draw — a 1-1 at El Sadar in January 2025.