How to get Oman vs Saudi Arabia tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Oman face host nation Saudi Arabia in a thrilling Group A fixture at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on September 26, 2026. This high-stakes clash brings together two regional rivals competing for vital points in group play.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat in Jeddah. Discover official purchasing platforms, pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Oman vs Saudi Arabia Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Oman vs Saudi Arabia is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Gulf Cup - Game Week 2 26 Sept 2026 - 14:00

Where to buy Oman vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

How much are Oman vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and section inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Form

Oman have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 friendly victory over Mozambique on June 7, 2026, following a 3-0 defeat to Indonesia three days earlier. In that five-match run, Oman scored eight goals and conceded six, with their Arab Cup draw against Morocco and a narrow 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia also featuring in the sequence.

Saudi Arabia's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. They beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in a friendly before drawing 0-0 with Senegal, then drew 1-1 with Uruguay and 0-0 with Cabo Verde at the World Cup. Their most damaging result was a 4-0 defeat to Spain. Across those five games, Saudi Arabia scored four goals and conceded five.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the FIFA Arab Cup on December 2, 2025, when Saudi Arabia beat Oman 2-1. Before that, Oman claimed a 2-1 Gulf Cup victory over Saudi Arabia on December 31, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Saudi Arabia have won three times and Oman twice, with both sides showing they can take points off each other in competitive settings.



