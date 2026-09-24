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Gulf Cup
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team-logoKuwait
Book Oman vs Kuwait Tickets
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How to get Oman vs Kuwait tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Oman take on Kuwait in the Gulf Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Oman face Kuwait in a crucial Group A finale at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on September 29, 2026. This decisive group-stage match brings together two storied regional rivals fighting for a place in the knockout rounds.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Discover official ticket purchasing channels, pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

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When is Oman vs Kuwait Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Oman vs Kuwait is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

crest
Gulf Cup - Game Week 3

Where to buy Oman vs Kuwait tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

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How much are Oman vs Kuwait tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and section inside Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

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Oman vs Kuwait Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Oman vs Kuwait Form

Oman have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Mozambique in a June friendly, following a 3-0 loss to Indonesia. Across those five games, Oman scored eight goals and conceded seven, reflecting an open but inconsistent run of form.

Kuwait have managed one win, three draws, and one loss in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Thailand, and they were beaten 3-1 by UAE at the FIFA Arab Cup in December. Kuwait scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with no back-to-back wins during that stretch.

OMA

OMA - Form

MAR
D0-0
COM
W2-1
IDN
L3-0
MOZ
W4-1
IRQ
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KUW

KUW - Form

EGY
D1-1
JOR
L1-3
UAE
L3-1
THA
D2-2
KSA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Oman vs Kuwait: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2025, when Oman won 1-0 away at Kuwait in AFC World Cup qualification. Before that, the two teams drew 1-1 at the Gulf Cup in December 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Oman have won three, with one draw and one Kuwait win. Oman have scored nine goals in those encounters, while Kuwait have scored three.

Head to Head

OmanDrawKuwait
4
1
0
World Cup Qualification AFC
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
0
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
1
FT
Gulf Cup
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
1
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
1
FT
World Cup Qualification AFC
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
4
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
0
FT
Gulf Cup
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
1
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
2
FT
Gulf Cup
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
0
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
1
FT
9Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

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