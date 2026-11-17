Lyon host Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Olympique Lyonnais and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have no prior competitive head-to-head meeting history, making this upcoming UEFA Europa League fixture their very first encounter on the European stage. Both clubs view this late-year fixture as a crucial stepping stone toward securing automatic qualification or a favorable seeding for the knockout rounds.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Union Saint-Gilloise, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise Europa League kick-off?

Lyon vs Union Saint-Gilloise kicks off at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels (Olympique Lyonnais): Purchasing directly through the official Lyon club website or box office is the most reliable and secure method.

Purchasing directly through the official Lyon club website or box office is the most reliable and secure method. Union Saint-Gilloise Away Section: Away supporters looking to sit in the designated visiting fan block should coordinate directly through Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s official ticketing portal for allocation rules, travel voucher requirements, and collection details.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Supporter & Corner Tiers: Starting from €15 to €25 .

Starting from . Standard Mid-Tier & Longside: Ranging from €26 to €65 .

Ranging from . Premium General Admission: Priced between €76 and €120+ .

Priced between . VIP & Hospitality: Ranging from €150 to €300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as https://go.skimresources.com?id=211948X1692227&xs=1&xcust=goal-tat&url=https://www.ticombo.com/en/sports-tickets/football-tickets/olympique-lyonnais-vs-royale-union-saint-gilloise-europa-league-3001748640/537c1a63-eba3-4256-9634-515cefad8b36?quantity=2 list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Resale: Starting around €35 to €55 .

Starting around . Mid-Tier & Longside Resale: Ranging generally between €70 and €150 .

Ranging generally between . Premium & Central Resale Seating: Scaled up from €160 to €250+.

Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise Europa League: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise Form

Lyon have recorded one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Brest, and they also lost 3-0 to Hoffenheim in the Europa League earlier in the run. The one bright spot was a 2-0 league win over Angers. Lyon scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Union Saint-Gilloise have won all five of their last competitive matches. They beat Genk 1-0 in the Belgian First Division A most recently, and claimed a 1-2 away win at Celta Vigo in the Europa League before that. Their 4-0 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva stands out as the highlight of the run. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three across those five matches.

Lyon vs Union St.Gilloise: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lyon and Union Saint-Gilloise is currently available for this fixture.