How to get Lyon vs Monaco tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lyon host Monaco on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Across recent head-to-head encounters, the rivalry has leaned slightly in Monaco's favor, including a hard-fought 2-1 victory when they last visited the Groupama Stadium. Lyon managed to strike back earlier in the 2025–26 season by claiming a convincing 3-1 away win at Monaco.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lyon vs Monaco kicks off at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the upcoming Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Olympique Lyonnais website or ticket portal once they open general sales or member-exclusive windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category Seats: Start around €25 to €35 for upper-tier or corner sections at the Groupama Stadium.

Start around for upper-tier or corner sections at the Groupama Stadium. Mid-Tier and Longside Seats: Generally range between €45 and €90 , depending on exact block placement.

Generally range between , depending on exact block placement. VIP Hospitality Packages: Generally range from €150 to upwards of €300+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Budget Sections: Start around €35 to €45 .

Start around . Longside and Neutral Areas: Generally trade between €50 and €100 .

Generally trade between . Lower Tier and Premium Blocks: Range from €120 to €180+ depending on demand.

Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Monaco Form

Lyon have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Europa League loss to Hoffenheim, though they had beaten Nice 2-1 in Ligue 1 before that. Earlier in the run, Lyon defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in Europe and Rennes 4-0 in the league. Fonseca's side scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Monaco have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Lille, following a 3-0 Conference League win over Freiburg. The one blemish in the run was a 1-0 domestic defeat to Lorient. Filipe Luis's side scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Lyon vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Monaco won 1-2 at the Groupama Stadium in Ligue 1. Before that, Monaco won 1-3 when Lyon visited the Principality in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco hold the stronger record with three wins to Lyon's two, though Lyon did claim a 3-2 victory at home in April 2024.