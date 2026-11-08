How to get Liverpool vs Bournemouth tickets: December Carabao Cup fixture, EFL Cup prices, Anfield information and more

A place in January's Carabao Cup semi-finals is up for grabs when Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield (Wednesday, December 16). It's set to be a momentous quarter-final encounter and you can book tickets today.

While Liverpool claimed their 10th League Cup title in 2024 to move clear at the top of the competition's all-time winners table, Bournemouth have never progressed past the last-8 stage of either of the main English domestic cups.

The fact that Andoni Iraola left Bournemouth to take over the reins at Liverpool in the summer has added further spice to the upcoming clash and the atmosphere is guaranteed to be electric under the Anfield lights.

Let GOAL take you through all the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When's the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup match?

Date Fixture (local time) Tickets Venue (location) Wednesday, December 16 Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (8pm GMT) Tickets Anfield (Liverpool) Sunday, May 30 Premier League: Liverpool vs Bournemouth (TBA) Tickets Anfield (Liverpool)

How to buy Liverpool vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup tickets

Official match tickets for the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup Quarter-Final at Anfield can be bought directly from the competing clubs, while official hospitality packages are available to buy immediately.

Tickets are split strictly into home and away sections:

Home Fans (Liverpool) : Can be purchased online via the Official Liverpool FC Ticket Portal. You will need a mobile device to sync them to your digital wallet.

: Can be purchased online via the Official Liverpool FC Ticket Portal. You will need a mobile device to sync them to your digital wallet. Away Fans (Bournemouth): Tickets for the away end are allocated directly to Bournemouth and they must be purchased through their official ticket office site.

Official general-admission home tickets are sold in tiered stages based on membership and previous match attendance (loyalty credits):

Priority Sales : Registration for those with historic Carabao Cup credits typically opens a few weeks before the match.

: Registration for those with historic Carabao Cup credits typically opens a few weeks before the match. Members Sales : The main sale for All Red Members with specific home tier credits begins on November 10.

: The main sale for All Red Members with specific home tier credits begins on November 10. Local & General Ballots: If any tickets remain after the priority tiers, local member ballots and general sales usually take place 1 to 2 weeks before the fixture (early December).

In addition, fans can purchase Liverpool vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Liverpool vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup tickets?

Official general admission tickets for Liverpool domestic cup matches at Anfield generally range from £10 to £40 depending on the tier, stand, and concession type.

The price breakdown across different ticket categories and seating sections is structured as follows:

Ticket Category / Seating Section Price Range Features & Inclusions Shortside Upper / Lower Tiers £10 - £30 Located behind the goals; infamous atmosphere in the Kop, while the newly expanded Anfield Road upper tier offers great high-level views. Longside Tiers £30 - £40 Premium side-line viewing; lower rows offer closer proximity to the benches, while upper tiers give a wider tactical view. Brodies Sports Bar / Lounge (hospitality) From £125 Level 1 of Anfield Road upper tier. Includes padded match seats, complimentary street food, a half-time drink, and LFC legend appearances. Anfield Beat Lounge (hospitality) From £180 Direct premium seating in Block L15 of the Main Stand. Includes exclusive lounge access and a complimentary half-time drink. Premium Lounges From £245 Luxury matchday experiences with high-end multi-course dining, drinks, and prime central longside seats.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Head-To-Head Record

Liverpool dominate the historic head-to-head record against Bournemouth, winning 21 of the 27 competitive matches played between the two sides. Bournemouth have won just 3 times, with the remaining 3 fixtures ending in a draw.

In the latest encounter between the pair, Liverpool claimed a 1-0 league victory at the Vitality Stadium (September 2026). Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute after being set-up by Cody Gakpo.

Notable Records & Milestones