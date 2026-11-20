Inter host Torino on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Their most recent meeting in April 2026 proved to be a dramatic encounter in Turin, where Torino fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2–2 Serie A draw. Prior to that stalemate, Inter claimed a narrow 2–1 victory over the Granata in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals in February 2026, following a dominant 5–0 league rout at the San Siro in August 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter vs Torino, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Inter vs Torino Serie A kick-off?

Inter vs Torino kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

How to buy Inter vs Torino Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Inter vs Torino Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets are sold directly through the official Inter Milan website under the Tickets section. You will need to create a free myInter account to complete your purchase, and tickets are delivered digitally as PDFs or mobile wallet passes.

Tickets are sold directly through the official Inter Milan website under the Tickets section. You will need to create a free myInter account to complete your purchase, and tickets are delivered digitally as PDFs or mobile wallet passes. Torino Away Section: Traveling Torino supporters looking to sit in the designated away sector (Terzo Anello Blu) must purchase through Vivaticket during the away sale window, which typically requires a Torino FC fidelity card (Cuore Granata) depending on local security restrictions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Inter vs Torino Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Inter vs Torino Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Third Tier (Terzo Anello): Typically starting around €35 to €50 .

Typically starting around . Second Tier (Secondo Anello): Generally range from €50 to €90 .

Generally range from . First Tier (Primo Anello): Range from €90 to €150+ .

Range from . Official Hospitality & VIP Packages: Start around €200 to €260+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tiers / Third Ring Resale: Generally start around €25 to €45 .

Generally start around . Mid Tiers / Second Ring Resale: Typically range from €60 to €120 .

Typically range from . Lower Tiers & Longside Resale: Usually command anywhere from €130 to €250+ .

Usually command anywhere from . VIP & Hospitality Resale: Often range from €250 to over €400.

Inter vs Torino Serie A: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Torino Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat in that run a 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the derby. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Como in Serie A, and they also beat Feyenoord 3-0 away in the Champions League during this stretch. Across those five games, Inter have scored eight goals and conceded seven, though three clean sheets in their last four matches suggest the defensive structure is becoming more settled.

Torino have taken four points from their last five Serie A games, recording two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Lecce, and they were beaten 2-0 by Frosinone before the break. The side scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, with the wins over Monza (3-2) and Parma (3-0 away) showing attacking potential that has not appeared consistently.

Inter vs Torino: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides was a Serie A fixture on April 26, 2026, which ended 2-2 at Torino's ground. Before that, Inter beat Torino 2-1 in a Coppa Italia tie at the Giuseppe Meazza in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter have won three times, with one draw and one further win for Torino, including a 5-0 Serie A victory for Inter at home in August 2025.