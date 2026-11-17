Hapoel Beer Sheva host Juventus on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti in Bucharest.

This UEFA Europa League fixture marks the very first competitive head-to-head encounter between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Juventus. With Matchday 6 carrying heavy implications for qualification and seeding, both clubs face distinct pressures to perform as the league phase nears its conclusion.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus Europa League kick-off?

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus takes place at the Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti in Bucharest on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti

How to buy Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticket portals of Hapoel Beer Sheva or Juventus, which is the most reliable method for obtaining face-value tickets and official allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Longside Tier: Start at approximately €52.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Tickets: Generally start around €140 to €215.

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus Europa League: Everything you need to know

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus Form

Hapoel Beer Sheva have struggled for consistency, winning none of their last five matches with four defeats and one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss to OFI Crete in the Europa League, and they were also beaten 4-0 by Union St. Gilloise earlier in the competition. Across those five games, they scored seven goals and conceded nine, with their solitary point coming from a 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zagreb.

Juventus arrive with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A, preceded by a 2-1 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar and a 2-0 Serie A victory against Napoli. The Turin side have scored seven goals and conceded four across that run, though the defeat at Genoa remains a recent blemish on an otherwise improving sequence.

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Juventus: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Juventus.