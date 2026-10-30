Hamburger SV host Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday, November 6, 2026 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Recent encounters between the two clubs have been tightly contested tactical battles, resulting in back-to-back 0-0 draws during their previous league meetings in August 2025 and January 2026. Their January 2026 clash at the Volksparkstadion highlighted both sides' defensive organization, as neither team could break the deadlock despite high-intensity spells.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hamburger SV vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga kick-off?

Hamburger SV vs Borussia Mönchengladbach kicks off on Friday, November 6, 2026 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 6 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Volksparkstadion

How to buy Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Hamburger SV and Borussia Mönchengladbach, you have a few primary avenues:

1. Official Club Channels

HSV Ticket Shop: Tickets are primarily distributed through Hamburger SV's official online ticket portal. Sales for high-demand matches generally start with an exclusive presale window reserved for club members. Due to high demand at the Volksparkstadion

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Hamburger SV and Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Volksparkstadion, split between official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Nordtribüne (Standing): €14 to €19 for the iconic North Stand terrace where passionate home supporters gather.

€14 to €19 for the iconic North Stand terrace where passionate home supporters gather. Category 2 (Behind Goals): €25 to €45 for upper or lower tier seats located behind the North and South stands.

€25 to €45 for upper or lower tier seats located behind the North and South stands. Category 1 (Longside / Tiers): €40 to €65 for standard sideline views in the East and West stands.

€40 to €65 for standard sideline views in the East and West stands. Cat 1 Premium (Central Sideline): €60 to €76 for lower-tier central rows aligned directly with the midfield line.

€60 to €76 for lower-tier central rows aligned directly with the midfield line. VIP / Hospitality: €250 to €500+ per match for executive business seats or private boxes, which include lounge access, food, and drinks.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Upper Tier Resale: Starting around €50 to €65 for standard seats when demand is low or listed early.

Starting around for standard seats when demand is low or listed early. Longside and Sideline Resale: Typically ranging from €100 to €250 depending on the exact block and proximity to the pitch.

Typically ranging from depending on the exact block and proximity to the pitch. Premium and VIP Hospitality Resale: Frequently scaling upward from €300 to upwards of €500+ depending on availability.

Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Form

HSV have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. The most recent result was a 2-0 friendly victory over FC København, which followed a Bundesliga win over Köln by the same scoreline earlier in September. The low point of this run was a 5-0 defeat at RB Leipzig, which came shortly after a 5-0 home loss to Mainz 05. Across these five games, HSV scored seven goals and conceded 13.

Gladbach's last five matches tell a similarly difficult story, with three defeats and no wins in Bundesliga action. The most recent competitive result was a 5-0 loss at Freiburg. Gladbach also lost 4-3 to Mainz 05 and 4-3 to Elversberg in the league. Two friendlies during the international break — a 3-0 win over Sportfreunde Siegen and a 1-1 draw with St. Pauli — provided the only positive results in this stretch.

Hamburger SV vs Borussia Moenchengladbach: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a goalless draw in the Bundesliga on January 17, 2026, played at the Volksparkstadion. The previous encounter, in August 2025, also finished 0-0, this time at Gladbach's ground. Across the last five documented Bundesliga meetings between the sides, HSV have won twice and Gladbach once, with two matches ending level.