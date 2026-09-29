How to buy Greece vs Serbia Tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Greece kicked off their UEFA Nations League schedule with standout performances on the road, but they hope to finish their league campaign with a flourish in front of their adoring fans in Volos on Monday, November 16, when they take on Serbia. You can book match tickets today.

'Galanolefki' (The Azure & White) will be returning to the Panthessaliko Stadium for the first time since 2022, during the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League competition, and it proved a lucky omen back then. They recorded 3-0 and 2-0 victories over Cyprus and Kosovo respectively in Volos four years ago, so head into this encounter with a 100% record at the venue.

Despite suffering a setback on home turf against Greece at the start of their UEFA Nations League campaign, Serbia took heart from the 2-1 defeat. Veljko Paunović's men roared out of the traps, scoring after just 4 minutes through Andrija Živković and only lost the game in the 95th minute.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Greece vs Serbia UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Greece vs Serbia UEFA Nations League match?

Greece vs Serbia takes place at the Panthessaliko Stadium (Volos) on Monday, November 16, with a scheduled 9.45pm (EET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Panthessaliko Stadium

How to buy Greece vs Serbia UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Greece vs Serbia UEFA Nations League match can be purchased directly through the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF/EPO) Ticketing Portal.

Individual UEFA Nations League group stage fixtures typically go on sale 3-4 weeks before the scheduled matchday.

Pre-sale Windows : Priority windows are usually unlocked first for official national team fan club members.

General Public Sale : For the November 16 fixture, general public sales on the EPO site are expected to open around late October or early November.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are Greece vs Serbia UEFA Nations League tickets?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Greece vs Serbia UEFA Nations League match on Monday, 16 November 2026, start from around €20-€75 for general admission through official channels.

Official tickets are divided into tiers based on proximity to the pitch and stadium orientation at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos:

Category 3 (Shortside / Curves) : Roughly €20-€25. These seats are located behind the goals (North and South stands). They offer the lowest price point and house the core local fan groups.

Category 2 (Longside Corners & Upper Tiers) : Roughly €30-€45. Located on the main lateral sides but positioned closer to the corners or higher up in the stands, offering an elevated side-line perspective.

Category 1 (Longside Central / Lower Tiers) : Roughly €50-€75. These premium standard seats run along the main sidelines (East and West stands) close to the midfield line, providing the clearest view of the action.

VIP & Hospitality Tiers : Prices vary from €150-€300+ depending on corporate inclusions. Located in the central West Stand, these premium options provide padded seating, access to hospitality lounges, and catering.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Panthessaliko Stadium

Panthessaliko Stadium is a major multi-purpose sports complex located in the coastal port city of Volos, Greece. It has a capacity of 22,700 spectators and serves as a vital sports hub for the entire Thessaly region. Today, it is primarily renowned as the home ground of Volos NFC of Super League Greece fame.

Construction began in mid-2002 explicitly to support the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics and the facility officially opened its doors on in July 2004, just in time for the Olympic football tournament.

Following the Olympics, ownership transferred to the Hellenic Olympic Committee. It went on to host local Volos teams, acting as a historical battleground for the fierce local 'Volos Derby' between Niki Volos and Olympiakos Volou.

Memorable moments at Panthessaliko Stadium

Greece vs Mexico (Olympic Football Tournament, 2004) : This men's Olympic group stage match holds the stadium's all-time record attendance, with 21,597 tickets sold, briefly exceeding the official designated Olympic seating capacity.

Greek Cup Finals (2007-2026) : Panthessaliko has served as a frequent host venue for the Greek Cup Finals (including 2007, 2017, 2020, 2023, 2024, and 2026) due to its geographic positioning midway between Athens and Thessaloniki.

Greece National Team Matches : The stadium hosted the senior Greece national football team for a pair of UEFA Nations League matches in 2022, both resulting in home victories.

All-In-One Complex: Beyond the natural grass pitch, the stadium functions as a massive athletic complex. It includes a 400-meter 8-lane running track, a separate outdoor warm-up track, indoor training facilities, a gym, and courts for basketball, tennis, and volleyball.

Greece vs Serbia UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Greece vs Serbia: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Greece (#41) vs Serbia (#43)

After failing to record victories during four friendly encounters earlier in 2026, Greece rediscovered their spark for the start of the UEFA Nations League campaign, with two impressive away successes against Serbia (2-1) and Germany (1-0).

Serbia are desperate to rediscover their winning touch, after failing to get over the line in their last four internationals, including UEFA Nations League defeats to Greece and the Netherlands. 'Orlovi' (The Eagles) have not managed to keep a clean sheet for 12 internationals.

Greece vs Serbia: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Greece and Serbia have met 3 times since 2010, and the Greeks hold a slight advantage of 2 wins to Serbia's 1. Both sides netted three times during those previous meetings.

When Greece and Serbia met recently (September 24) during the opening matchday of the UEFA Nations League, Greece pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback in Belgrade, grabbing victory deep into injury time.

Serbia took an early lead just four minutes into the game with the recalled Dusan Tadić assisting Andrija Živković, who slotted home. However, despite falling behind, Greece dominated possession and relentlessly pressured the Serbian defence, hitting the woodwork and forcing multiple saves. Second-half goals from Arsenal's Christos Tzolis and Como's Tasos Douvikas saw the Greeks bag all 3 points.

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation











