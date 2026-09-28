How to get Germany vs Serbia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Germany host Serbia in an exciting UEFA Nations League group-stage fixture at the Allianz Arena in Munich on October 1, 2026. This clash promises elite international action as two top European football nations face off in a key competitive encounter.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your seat for this blockbuster showdown. Discover where to buy tickets, pricing details, and how to book right now.

When is Germany vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Germany vs Serbia kicks off on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Arena

Where to buy Germany vs Serbia tickets?

Tickets can be purchased directly through the official DFB ticket portal, which acts as the primary distributor for Germany national team home matches. The official site is your first stop to secure tickets at face value during pre-sale and general sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

How much are Germany vs Serbia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official DFB portal start at €35 for general admission in Category 4 seating, with prices increasing depending on the view and category selected across the Allianz Arena.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €132 per seat depending on availability, seating location, and real-time demand.

Germany vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Germany vs Serbia Form

Germany have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Paraguay at the World Cup on June 29, which resulted in elimination from the tournament. They did record a 7-1 win over Curacao and a 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast in that same run, scoring 13 goals in total while conceding seven.

Serbia have also won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 3-0 to both Cabo Verde and Spain. Their wins came against Saudi Arabia and Latvia, both by a 2-1 scoreline. Serbia scored eight goals and conceded 14 across those five matches.

Germany vs Serbia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2019, when Germany and Serbia drew 1-1 in a friendly. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Germany have won two, Serbia have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Serbia's only win in the dataset came at the 2010 World Cup, a 1-0 victory on June 18 in the group stage.



