How to get Genoa vs Torino tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Genoa host Torino on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

In their most recent Serie A clash on February 22, 2026, Genoa secured a commanding 3–0 victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Prior to that dominant home win, Torino had edged out a tight 2–1 victory when hosting Genoa in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Genoa vs Torino, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Genoa vs Torino Serie A kick-off?

Genoa vs Torino takes place at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 14 6 Dec 2026 - 06:30 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

How to buy Genoa vs Torino Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Genoa vs Torino Serie A fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Genoa CFC website (genoacfc.it) or the Vivaticket ticketing platform once general sale windows open.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Genoa vs Torino Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Genoa vs Torino Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically start around €25 to €41 .

Typically start around . Side Stands and Premium: Range upward from €60 to over €150.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale: Start around €60 .

Start around . Average Prices: Hover around €205.

Genoa vs Torino Serie A: Everything you need to know

Genoa vs Torino Form

Genoa have recorded four wins and one defeat in their last five Serie A matches, scoring ten goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Lecce, following a 2-0 home win over Juventus. Prior to those results, they beat Venezia 1-0 and Fiorentina 2-1, with their only blemish a 2-0 loss to Roma. De Rossi's side have won three consecutive league matches heading into this fixture.

Torino have won three and lost two of their last five Serie A games, scoring six goals and conceding seven. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone, and before that they fell 1-3 at home to Como. Their three wins in the period came against Monza (3-2), Parma (0-3), and Udinese (2-1), suggesting Abate's side are capable of strong performances but have struggled to maintain that level consistently.

Genoa vs Torino: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on 22 February 2026, when Genoa won 3-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Genoa have won twice, Torino once, and two matches ended level. The overall goal tally across those five games stands at seven for Genoa and four for Torino.