How to buy France vs Türkiye Tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

France wrap up the group phase of their UEFA Nations League schedule and their 2026 international campaign on home turf when they take on Türkiye in Bordeaux on Sunday, November 15. You can book tickets to see the magnifique Les Bleus in action today.

Türkiye get a second shot at claiming the scalps of the 2-time World Cup winners and 2-time European champions. When they hosted France during the opening matchday of the current UEFA Nations League competition in Izmit, Kylian Mbappe netted (quelle surprise) in the second half to snatch a 1-0 win victory for the visitors.

Zinedine Zidane, who returns to the management game after a 5-year break, knows he has huge shoes to fill after taking over the French reins from Didier Deschamps following the World Cup in the summer. He would dearly love to pick up a trinket to ease the pressure and the UEFA Nations League trophy would come in handy.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League match?

France vs Türkiye takes place at the Stade Matmut Atlantique (Bordeaux) on Sunday, November 15, with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Matmut Atlantique

How to buy France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League tickets

Official France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League tickets can be purchased through the French Football Federation (FFF) Ticketing Portal.

The FFF typically rolls out tickets in priority windows. Registered members of the French National Team supporters' club get the first opportunity to buy. Any remaining tickets are then released to the general public closer to the match date.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League tickets?

For the upcoming France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League match, official tickets are expected to range from €25-€175, depending on where you are seated at the Stade Matmut Atlantique.

Ticket allocations from the Fédération Française de Football (FFF) typically break down across five distinct pricing categories paired with specific stadium seating areas:

Catégorie Or (Gold) : Longside Central (Lower/Middle Tiers) - Absolute best views right along the halfway line in the East or West stands. ( Price: €150-€175 )

Catégorie 1 : Longside Premium (Lower & Upper Tiers) - Positioned slightly off-center along the main longside stands. ( Price: €120-€145 )

Catégorie 2 : Longside Premium (Lower & Upper Tiers) - Positioned slightly off-center along the main longside stands. ( Price: €95-€125 )

Catégorie 3 : Shortside Upper Tiers - High-vantage view located in the upper decks behind both goals (North and South stands). ( Price: €55-€95 )

Catégorie 4 : Shortside Lower Tiers (Behind Goals) – The traditional fan zones and most budget-friendly seats located directly on the lowest levels behind the nets. ( Price: €25-€75 )

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Stade Matmut Atlantique

The Stade Matmut Atlantique (also known as the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux) is the largest sports and cultural arena on the French Atlantic coast. Opened in 2015, it has a capacity of 42,115. Known for its strikingly elegant, temple-like architecture and design, it has quickly established itself as a premier venue for football, rugby, and huge entertainment events.

The decision to build a brand-new stadium in Bordeaux was born out of France winning the bid to host the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament. The city's historic home ground, the aging Stade Chaban-Delmas, was outdated and unfitted for a modern international tournament.

The standout visual element of the Matmut Atlantique is its massive perimeter of 900 slender white columns. The architects designed them to mirror both classic Greek temples and the local landscape, specifically the beautiful pine forests of the Landes region.

Memorable moments at Stade Matmut Atlantique

UEFA Euro 2016 : The stadium hosted five matches during the tournament, none more famous than the Germany vs Italy quarter-final. The heavyweight clash went to an epic, dramatic 18-kick penalty shootout, with Germany ultimately breaking their historical tournament curse against Italy.

Rugby World Cup 2023 : The stadium adapted effortlessly to the oval ball, hosting five high-profile group stage matches during the tournament, including blockbusters featuring powerhouse nations like Ireland and South Africa.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games : The venue proudly took on the moniker of 'Stade de Bordeaux' during the Olympics, hosting six football matches, including a highly charged men's quarter-final.

The 'Floating' Illusion: The open-air grand staircases blend the interior concourses with the outside surroundings. When lit up at night, the massive canopy roof appears to visually float completely detached above the forest of white columns.

France vs Türkiye UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

France vs Türkiye: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: France (#3) vs Türkiye (#27)

After conceding just two goals during their opening six games at FIFA World Cup 2026, France went on to leak eight in their final two games in North America, 2 vs Spain and 6 vs England. They've recovered their defensive mojo on their UEFA Nations League travels though, beating both Türkiye and Belgium 1-0.

Türkiye may have won their final group game at the World Cup against co-hosts USA, but it proved to be too little too late, as earlier defeats to Australia and Paraguay meant they failed to qualify for the knockout stages. Their summer heartache has been further compounded by back-to-back UEFA Nations League home losses against France and Italy.

France vs Türkiye: Recent Head-To-Head Record

France hold the upper hand over Türkiye in their all-time head-to-head record, boasting 5 wins compared to Türkiye's 1 success, along with 1 draw. Across their 7 previous encounters, France have scored a total of 14 goals, while Türkiye have netted 5 times.

In their recent UEFA Nations League match on September 25, France defeated Türkiye 1-0 in Izmit. The game marked Zinedine Zidane's debut match as French manager. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, collecting a pass from Michael Olise and firing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.