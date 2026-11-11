How to get Everton vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Everton host Fulham on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

In their most recent league meeting back on February 7, 2026, Everton secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Craven Cottage. That previous encounter saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall find the back of the net alongside an own goal to overturn an early deficit and seal all three points for the Toffees.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Everton vs Fulham Premier League kick-off?

Everton vs Fulham takes place at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 14 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Everton vs Fulham Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Everton FC website via their official ticketing portal if you hold a valid club membership or season ticket holder status.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Everton vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Everton vs Fulham Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Generally start around £45 to £55 .

Generally start around . Official Hospitality Packages: Typically start from approximately £129 upwards.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Typically start from around £84 to £100 .

Typically start from around . Premium Seating Locations: Commonly range anywhere from £180 to over £300.

Everton vs Fulham Premier League: Everything you need to know

Everton vs Fulham Form

Everton head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win away at Newcastle United, with Thierno Barry scoring the only goal. Prior to that, they beat Newcastle 3-1 in the Carabao Cup, though they suffered defeats against Arsenal (2-0) and Chelsea (2-0) in league action. The Toffees drew 2-2 with Hull City in their other recent outing, giving them eight goals scored and seven conceded across the five-game run.

Fulham's last five matches produced one win, one draw and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League. They claimed a 1-0 win at Coventry City and a 1-0 win at Hull City in league action, but lost to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and to Ipswich Town 2-1 in the league. Across five matches, Fulham scored four goals and conceded four.

Everton vs Fulham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Fulham hosted Everton in the Premier League and lost 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Everton hold the stronger record with three wins to Fulham's one, with one match ending in a draw. Everton have scored ten goals in those five meetings, conceding five.