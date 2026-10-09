Deportivo de A Coruña take on Levante on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña.

Both clubs share a competitive recent history, having locked horns in Spain's second tier prior to their return to top-flight football. In their most recent league meetings during the 2024–25 Segunda División campaign, Levante secured victories in both fixtures, including a 2–1 away win at Riazor.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo de A Coruña vs Levante, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo de A Coruna vs Levante LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo de A Coruña vs Levante kicks off at the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 16 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Abanca-Riazor

How to buy Deportivo de A Coruna vs Levante LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Deportivo de A Coruña vs Levante match at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor, follow these official and verified options:

Official RC Deportivo Ticketing Portal : Go directly to the official RC Deportivo ticketing platform (ticketing.rcdeportivo.es). Seats are generally made available to non-club members closer to the fixture date after season-ticket holders claim or release their seats. Estadio Abanca-Riazor Box Office : You can buy tickets in person directly at the stadium ticket windows in A Coruña leading up to matchday, subject to seat availability. Secondary Ticket Platforms : If the official portal sells out, general admission and VIP seats can be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Deportivo de A Coruna vs Levante LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Deportivo de A Coruña vs Levante match at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor vary depending on whether you purchase face-value primary tickets or resale options:

Standard Box Office / Primary Range : Face-value general public tickets sold directly by RC Deportivo typically range between €20 and €50 depending on the section (e.g., behind-the-goal upper stands vs. central sideline Tribuna seats). VIP & Hospitality Packages : Premium seating options with lounge access or central lower-tier placement range from €300 to over €600 . Secondary Market Starting Price : Resale tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub generally start around €40 to €85 for entry-level seats. Mid-tier and side-stand seating sections average around €120 to €220 .

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Levante LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Levante Form

Deportivo de A Coruña have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 home loss to Sevilla on September 16, ending a previously unbeaten run. Earlier in that stretch, they beat Villarreal 3-2 away from home and defeated Valencia 3-1 at the Abanca-Riazor. Across the five fixtures, Deportivo scored eight goals and conceded six.

Levante have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five league games. Their most recent result was a 2-4 loss at home to Barcelona on September 13, and they also lost 3-0 to Espanyol earlier in the run. Their best result was a 5-2 home win over Real Betis on August 29. Levante scored seven goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Levante: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Levante won 1-2 at the Abanca-Riazor in the Segunda Division. Before that, Levante also won the reverse fixture in October 2024, beating Deportivo 2-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Levante have won twice, Deportivo have won twice, and one match ended level — a 2-2 draw at the Abanca-Riazor in January 2018 in LaLiga.