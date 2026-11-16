How to get Birmingham City vs Watford tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Birmingham City host Watford on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at St Andrew's Knighthead Park.

Watford holds the upper hand in recent encounters, having claimed three wins out of their last five Championship clashes against Birmingham City, including a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road in January 2026. Birmingham's most notable recent success in this fixture came in December 2025, when they secured a 2-1 home win at St Andrew's.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Birmingham City vs Watford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Birmingham City vs Watford Championship kick-off?

Birmingham City vs Watford at St Andrew's, Knighthead Park on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 8 Dec 2026 - 15:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

How to buy Birmingham City vs Watford Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Birmingham City vs Watford Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official Birmingham City FC or Watford FC ticket portals is the primary and most reliable method to secure authorized seats at St Andrew's Knighthead Park.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Birmingham City vs Watford Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Birmingham City vs Watford Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Tickets: Typically range from approximately £25 to £35 .

Typically range from approximately . Concessions (Seniors & Young Adults): Generally ranges from £20 to £25 .

Generally ranges from . Junior Tickets: YFrequently ranging from £5 to £15.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Shortside Seating: Start around £50 to £65.

Start around Longside / Premium View Seating: Generally range from £75 to £110+.

Birmingham City vs Watford Championship: Everything you need to know

Birmingham City vs Watford Form

Birmingham City arrive in excellent shape, winning four of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Swansea City on November 7, and they have also recorded a 3-0 victory over Millwall and a 1-3 win away at Lincoln City during that run. The only blemish was a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City on October 24. Across those five games, Birmingham have scored nine goals and conceded three.

Watford's last five results tell a more complicated story, with two wins, one draw and two defeats. They drew 0-0 at Middlesbrough on November 7 and beat Lincoln City 1-0 three days earlier, but losses to Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the run reflect the inconsistency that has kept them in the bottom three. The Hornets have scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Birmingham City vs Watford: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs saw Watford win 3-0 at Vicarage Road in January 2026. Before that, Birmingham claimed a 2-1 home win in December 2025. Across the last five Championship encounters between the sides, Watford have won three and Birmingham one, with one match also going Birmingham's way at home in that period — the records show Watford holding the stronger recent record in this fixture.