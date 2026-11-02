How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bayer Leverkusen host SC Paderborn on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

Their most recent competitive showdown occurred in a thrilling DFB-Pokal second-round clash on October 29, 2025, where Leverkusen narrowly survived a scare to defeat Paderborn 4-2 after extra time. Prior to that cup thriller, their historical meetings mostly date back to Leverkusen's previous top-flight campaigns against Paderborn, featuring high-scoring affairs such as a 4-1 Leverkusen victory in January 2020.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Paderborn, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Paderborn takes place at the BayArena in Leverkusen, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the typical ticketing options and channels available for purchasing Bundesliga tickets for a Bayer Leverkusen home match at the BayArena against SC Paderborn:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Bayer Leverkusen's official online ticket portal is the safest and primary method, where members and season ticket holders get initial priority access before any remaining seats are released to the general public.

Purchasing directly through Bayer Leverkusen's official online ticket portal is the safest and primary method, where members and season ticket holders get initial priority access before any remaining seats are released to the general public. Away Section Through Paderborn: Visiting fans typically must secure their tickets through SC Paderborn 07's official ticketing department, which manages the specific allocation designated for away supporters at the BayArena.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket prices in euros for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Bayer Leverkusen and SC Paderborn at the BayArena, broken down by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing-Room / Supporter Tickets (Category 5): Officially priced around €15 to €20 for standard standing sections behind the goals.

Officially priced around for standard standing sections behind the goals. Regular Seating (Category 3 & 4): Generally cost between €40 to €50 for standard upper-tier and corner views.

Generally cost between for standard upper-tier and corner views. Premium Seating (Category 1 & 2): Usually range from €70 to €80 for central view locations along the long sides of the pitch.

Usually range from for central view locations along the long sides of the pitch. Hospitality and VIP Packages: Executive matchday experiences provided directly through the club typically start around €250+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Standard tickets generally start around €42 to €50 for upper tiers or restricted views, depending on live market demand.

Standard tickets generally start around for upper tiers or restricted views, depending on live market demand. Mid-Tier Seating Resale: Better view blocks along the sidelines commonly range between €90 and €130 .

Better view blocks along the sidelines commonly range between . VIP & Hospitality Resale: High-end hospitality or premium block can range from €220 to over €350 depending on the exact tier and platform availability.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Form

Bayer Leverkusen have won all five of their most recent competitive matches, making them one of the division's most consistent sides heading into this fixture. Their last outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over SC Freiburg, and they also recorded a 4-0 win away at Lech Poznan in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, they beat Mainz 05 4-3 and RB Leipzig 2-0 in the Bundesliga, and defeated NK Celje 2-0 in Europe. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Paderborn's recent record shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 at Werder Bremen, while a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim represents their strongest result in the period. A 0-2 loss to VfB Stuttgart and a 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund also feature in that sequence. Paderborn scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the DFB-Pokal on 29 October 2025, when Paderborn hosted Leverkusen and lost 2-4. Before that, Leverkusen beat Paderborn 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal in December 2023 and also won 4-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at Paderborn in January 2020. Across the last five documented meetings, Leverkusen have won four times and Paderborn once — a 2-1 victory in a friendly in July 2023.