How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Athletic Bilbao host Real Madrid on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at San Mames in Bilbao.

Their most recent competitive league encounter took place in May 2026, resulting in a high-scoring 4-2 victory for Real Madrid. Across recent head-to-head meetings, Real Madrid has maintained the upper hand, though matches between the historic rivals regularly feature intense, competitive scorelines.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid at San Mames in Bilbao on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 15 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official website and ticket office of Athletic Bilbao for home seating, or via Real Madrid's official channels if you are looking for away section allocation.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LaLiga fixture at San Mamés:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Standard Tiers): Typically range from approximately €50 to €130 .

Typically range from approximately . VIP and Hospitality Packages: Generally start around €250 to €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier Seating: Typically start around €150 to €250 .

Typically start around . Long-side / Lower Tier / Premium Resale: Frequently range from €300 to €500+.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Form

Athletic Bilbao have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad on November 1, following a 4-0 victory over Getafe and a 1-6 Copa del Rey win against AE Prat. Their only defeat in that run came against Levante, losing 3-1 on October 21. The home side have scored 14 goals across those five matches while conceding five.

Real Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just seven. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League victory over AEK Athens on November 4, preceded by a 3-0 LaLiga win over Racing Santander. That run also includes a 1-2 away win at Barcelona and a 4-1 victory over Sevilla, underlining the consistency Mourinho's side have shown across domestic and European competition.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 23, 2026, when Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 4-2 in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won four times and Athletic Bilbao once, with the Basque side's sole victory coming in a 2-1 home win in December 2024. Madrid have scored 10 goals across those five matches compared to Athletic's six.