How to get Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Aston Villa host Crystal Palace on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Their most recent fixture took place on January 7, 2026, ending in a tightly contested 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. Prior to that stalemate, Crystal Palace secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in August 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace kicks off at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 14 5 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Aston Villa Official Club Website: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official Aston Villa ticketing portal, typically requiring a Claret Member or Season Ticket holder status depending on the sales phase and availability.

Tickets can be purchased directly through the official Aston Villa ticketing portal, typically requiring a Claret Member or Season Ticket holder status depending on the sales phase and availability. Crystal Palace Official Ticket Exchange: Away supporters can apply for tickets through Crystal Palace's official ticketing allocation, distributed based on loyalty points and season ticket status.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Tickets: Range from £44.50 to £75 .

Range from . Concession Tickets: Range from £22 up to £75 .

Range from . Junior Tickets: Available from £13.50 upwards.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard General Admission: Start around £190 .

Start around . Premium Seating and Hospitality: Range from £121 up to £700+.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Form

Aston Villa have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Champions League loss to Barcelona, which followed a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham. Villa's strongest result in the run came with a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Crystal Palace have managed one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The sole win in that run came in the Carabao Cup against Fulham, and Palace were beaten 5-0 by Brighton in the Premier League. They have scored four goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on January 7, 2026, when Crystal Palace and Aston Villa drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park. Before that, Aston Villa hosted Crystal Palace in August 2025 and lost 3-0 at Villa Park. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Crystal Palace hold the stronger record, with three wins to Villa's none and two draws, including a 3-0 FA Cup victory at Selhurst Park in April 2025 and a 4-1 Premier League win in February 2025.