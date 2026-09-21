Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arab Cup 2025 winners AgeriaGetty
Arab Cup semi-finals tickets from 53 QAR
Nihal Abo Zaid

Arab Cup 2025 semi-final tickets: Dates, teams, prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
FIFA Arab Cup
Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
UAE

Stay tuned for the highest level of football excitement in the region

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 has delivered non-stop excitement, and now the intensity reaches its peak as the competition moves into the semi-finals. Only four teams remain, each having pushed through tight group battles and knockout drama to stay in the race for the title.

With the semi-finals kicking off on December 15, the final stretch of the tournament promises high-stakes football, major storylines, and matchups worthy of the spotlight. Every game from here on out is a battle for a place in the Arab Cup final, and the atmosphere couldn’t be more electric.

Don’t miss your chance to witness unmatched regional football action, and let GOAL break down everything you need to know about getting your semi-final tickets.

Arab Cup semi-final tickets from 53 QARBuy now

What teams are qualified for the Arab Cup semi-final?

With the quarter-finals kicking off on December 15, the race toward the semi-finals of the Arab Cup 2025 is officially underway. 

Eight of the region’s strongest teams, like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Algeria, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, and Morocco, are set to go head-to-head in decisive knockout clashes. 

Each nation aims to secure one of the coveted semi-final spots, through the finals, and continue its push toward ultimately lifting the Arab Cup 2025 trophy.

When are the Arab Cup semi-final?

Date MatchlocationTickets
15 December 2025, 18:30W26 vs. W28Al-Rayyan, Khalifa International StadiumTickets 
15 Decemebr 2025, 21:30W25 vs. W27Al Khor, Al Bayt StadiumTickets 

How to buy FIFA Arab Cup semi-final tickets?

Semi-final tickets for the Arab Cup 2025 are available across multiple price categories, making it easy for fans to choose an option that suits their budget. General admission starts at QAR 100 for Category 1, QAR 80 for Category 2, and QAR 40 for Category 3 and accessible tickets. As demand increases heading into the final stages, official ticket portals may sell out quickly. 

In that case, trusted resale platforms like StubHub can offer verified alternatives, often listing seats at competitive prices depending on availability. 

Arab Cup semi-final tickets from 53 QARBuy now

Can I rely on resale markets for the Arab Cup 2025 semi-final tickets?

Resale platforms can be a dependable solution for fans looking to secure semi-final tickets once official allocations sell out. 

Many reputable marketplaces, such as StubHub, offer verified listings backed by buyer guarantees, ensuring that tickets are authentic and valid for entry. 

To stay safe when purchasing, it’s recommended to compare prices across trusted sites, review the guarantees offered, and check seller ratings when available. Because semi-final fixtures are among the most in-demand matches of the tournament, ticket availability can fluctuate quickly, so acting early can help secure better prices and seat options. 

Additionally, since most tickets in Qatar are issued digitally, make sure you have the required apps and account details set up in advance to ensure smooth access on matchday.

Where will the Arab Cup 2025 semi-finals be played?

The semi-final matches will be hosted across two of Qatar’s premier football venues, each designed to deliver an exceptional fan experience:

Khalifa International Stadium (Al Rayyan) – 45,857

A modern, World Cup–grade stadium known for its advanced facilities, efficient crowd management, and electric matchday atmosphere.

Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor) – 68,895

Another state-of-the-art venue that played a key role during major international tournaments, offering excellent accessibility and top-quality viewing from all seating tiers.

Both stadiums form part of the world-class infrastructure developed for the FIFA World Cup 2022, featuring climate-controlled environments, easy public transport links, and premium hospitality areas.

For context, here is the full lineup of stadiums used throughout the Arab Cup 2025:

  • Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor) – 68,895
  • Lusail Stadium (Lusail) – 88,966
  • Stadium 974 (Doha) – 44,089
  • Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan) – 45,032
  • Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan) – 44,667
  • Khalifa International Stadium (Al Rayyan) – 45,857
  • Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor) – 68,895

Arab Cup semi-final tickets from 53 QARBuy now

Frequently asked questions

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 kicks off Tunisia vs Syria or South Sudan at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday, December 1 and climaxes with the final at Lusail Stadium in Lusail on Thursday, December 18. Check out when the various stages of the tournament are taking place:

Group Stages December 1-9
Quarter-finals December 11-12
Semi-finals December 15
Third place play-off & Final December 18

FIFA Arab Cup tickets went on sale at the end of September and can be purchased directly via the FIFA website, with General Public tickets and ‘Follow My Team’ ticket packages available. Demand for tickets is growing and will continue to grow the nearer we get to the start of the tournament.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase FIFA Arab Cup tickets on the secondary market. Viagogo and Ticombo are two of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. Both are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google