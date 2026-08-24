How to get Angers vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Angers take on Rennes on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

Rennes holds a strong historical advantage in this fixture, having secured 18 victories compared to Angers' 3 wins alongside 6 draws. Their most recent competitive encounter in April 2026 ended in a 2-1 victory for Rennes.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Angers vs Rennes kicks off at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, with official broadcast confirmation not yet available.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 11:15 Stade Raymond Kopa

How to buy Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Angers SCO vs. Stade Rennais F.C. Ligue 1 match on September 6, 2026, follow these general steps:

Official Direct Channels (Primary Market)

Angers SCO Official Ticketing Portal: The host club's official online ticket office is the safest and most reliable place to buy tickets at face value. Tickets typically go on general sale a few weeks prior to the fixture date.

Stade Raymond Kopa Box Office: Tickets can also be purchased directly at the stadium box office in Angers, subject to availability.

Away Supporters Sector: Fans supporting Rennes who want to sit in the away section generally need to purchase tickets directly through the official Stade Rennais ticketing system or through recognized away supporter clubs.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

If official allocations sell out, tickets are often available via ticket marketplace platforms such as StubHub . Always check buyer guarantees and platform terms before purchasing through secondary sellers.

How much do Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Angers SCO vs. Stade Rennais match at Stade Raymond Kopa vary depending on the platform, seating category, and purchasing channel:

Official Primary Sales: Face-value tickets sold directly through the Angers SCO ticket portal typically start around £15 to £25 (€18–€30) for standard shortside or standing sections, going up to £40 to £65 (€48–€78) for central longside views.

Secondary Market Listings: On resale platforms such as StubHub , entry-level tickets start around £33 to £35 (~$44), while average ticket prices range between £80 and £85 (~$107) depending on seat demand and location.

Hospitality & VIP Tickets: Premium seats and matchday hospitality packages start around £90 to £95+ (~$117+).

Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Rennes Form

Angers recorded four wins and one defeat across their five pre-season fixtures, scoring 12 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing produced a 3-2 win over Paris FC on August 15, and they also beat Lorient 2-1 earlier in the month. Their only defeat in that run came against Le Mans, a 3-2 loss in early August.

Rennes managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five warm-up matches, scoring nine goals and conceding ten. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on August 15. They also lost 4-2 to Brentford and 2-1 to Brentford Academy in the same week. Their sole victory came against Club Brugge, a 2-1 result in late July.

Angers vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 11, 2026, when Rennes beat Angers 2-1 in Ligue 1. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 when Angers hosted Rennes in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Rennes hold the stronger record, winning three times, with Angers winning once and one match ending level.

Angers vs Rennes Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Angers sit 10th and Rennes are placed 15th.