How to get Al Hilal vs Al-Ain tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Hilal faces Al Ain in a blockbuster AFC Champions League Elite group stage clash on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. This monumental encounter will take place at the state of the art Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

GOAL has all of the information you need regarding match details and pricing. Read on to discover how you can secure tickets right now and support your favourite team in person.

When is Al Hilal vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Hilal vs Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 6 7 Dec 2026 - 13:15

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al Ain tickets?

The best place to secure your seats is through the official club and tournament ticketing portals, such as the Blu Store platform. Fans are always encouraged to check the official channels first as pre-sale and general sale allocations become available leading up to matchday.

Secondary platform Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats and complete your purchase for this AFC Champions League Elite clash on Grintahub by visiting their dedicated tickets page.

How much are Al Hilal vs Al Ain tickets?

Finding the cheapest ticket is often the primary goal for traveling fans and local supporters alike. When purchasing through the official club channels, standard general admission tickets for this fixture start at a highly affordable SAR 35 and generally range up to SAR 150 for lower tier seating.

On the secondary market like Grintahub, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 85 for general access passes. Acting quickly is the best strategy to lock in the lowest price point before matchday demand increases.

Al Hilal vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al-Ain Form

Al Hilal have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in continental play on November 3. That followed a 2-0 league win over Al Fateh and a 2-3 away victory at Al Qadsiah. Their only setback in that run came against Al-Shamal, a 3-1 defeat in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 27. Across those five games, Al Hilal scored eight goals and conceded four.

Al-Ain have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their standout result was a 4-1 win over Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 2. They also beat Tractor 2-1 in continental play, but suffered losses to Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in both the President's Cup and the ADNOC Pro League. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Al-Wahda on November 8.

Al Hilal vs Al-Ain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the AFC Champions League Elite in October 2024, when Al-Ain hosted Al Hilal and lost 4-5. Before that, Al Hilal beat Al-Ain 2-1 at home in April 2024, while Al-Ain won 4-2 on their own ground in the first leg of that same tie. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches in this competition, Al Hilal have won three times and Al-Ain twice, with the two sides combining for 19 goals across those fixtures.