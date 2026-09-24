Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Diriyah
Al-Awwal Park
team-logoAl Riyadh
Book Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Al Diriyah
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League

Al Diriyah take on Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Diriyah take on Al Riyadh on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Riyadh.

Heading into their upcoming fixtures, Diriyah Club have shown strong form with recent domestic victories, including a 2–1 away win over Al Fateh SC and a 3–0 win over Al-Ettifaq. On the other side, Al-Riyadh SC have endured a tougher start to their campaign, securing just one victory in their last five league outings while conceding heavy defeats against top-tier opponents.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh TicketsBuy Now

When is Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh kicks off at Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Riyadh, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10
Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh match, you can follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official & Authorized Online Platforms

The primary way to secure tickets for Saudi Pro League matches is digitally through the league’s official ticketing partner platform. The Saudi Pro League partners with digital ticket distributors to ensure affordable and accessible entry across all venues.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

When primary allocations sell out or specific seating sections are required, secondary ticket platforms serve as an alternative option. secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo host reseller inventory from individual fans and secondary sellers.

Book Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh TicketsBuy Now

How much do Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Diriyah and Al Riyadh depend on the seating category and purchase platform:

1. Official Platforms

  • General Admission (Standard Seats):10 SAR – 30 SAR
    • Entry-level tickets in designated shortside, upper tier, or standard support sections.
  • Mid-Tier & Longside Seating:30 SAR – 80 SAR
    • Side-view seating offering central pitch views.
  • Premium & VIP Hospitality:100 SAR – 250+ SAR
    • Dedicated hospitality, padded seating, or VIP lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Prices on secondaryticket platforms such as Ticombo fluctuate based on availability, demand, and seat location closer to matchday.

  • Standard Seats: Approximately 150 SAR – 400 SAR depending on demand and seller markup.
  • Longside / Premium:400 SAR – 1,800+ SAR for late purchases or high-demand allocations when primary sales are sold out.
Book Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh TicketsBuy Now

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Form

Al Diriyah have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away at Al Fateh, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory at Al-Ettifaq during this run. The sole defeat came against Al Qadsiah, who won 2-0.

Al Riyadh have managed just one win in their last five league outings, drawing twice and losing twice, conceding 12 goals in the process. Their heaviest loss was a 5-0 defeat to Al Ahli, and they also fell 4-0 to Al Nassr. A 1-0 win over Neom SC represents their only positive result in this stretch, with back-to-back draws either side providing limited encouragement.

DIR

DIR - Form

ALK
D1-1
ALI
W0-3
ALQ
L0-2
ALF
W1-2
ABH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALR

ALR - Form

ALS
D3-3
NEO
W1-0
AHL
L5-0
ALK
D0-0
ALK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Al Diriyah and Al Riyadh is currently available. This section will be updated when historical fixture data is confirmed.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google