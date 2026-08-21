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Book Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Primeira Liga 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Liga Portugal
Benfica
FC Porto
Sporting CP

Don't miss your chance of catching some exhilarating Portuguese league action this season

Porto came out on top in the battle of the 'Big 3' Portuguese sides last season to reign supreme as Primeira Liga champions for the 31st time. With both Benfica and Sporting CP keen to recapture the crown, we're set for another thrilling campaign.

Portuguese Primeira Liga TicketsBook now

While the two Lisbon giants and Porto tend to grab the majority of the Portuguese football headlines, there are fifteen other Primeira Liga clubs who are aiming to make positive strides over the coming months and you can book match tickets to see any of them play live today.

Let GOAL give you all the latest Portuguese Primeira Liga ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.

Upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga standout fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri, Aug 28 (8.15pm)

Rio Ave vs Sporting CP

Estádio dos Arcos (Vila do Conde)

Tickets

Sat, Aug 29 (3.30pm)

Alverca vs Santa Clara

Alverca Football Club Stadium (Alverca do Ribatejo)

Tickets

Sat, Aug 29 (3.30pm)

Arouca vs Marítimo

Estádio Municipal de Arouca (Arouca)

Tickets

Sat, Aug 29 (6pm)

Académico de Viseu vs Porto

Estádio Municipal do Fontelo (Viseu)

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (3.30pm)

Nacional vs Estrela

Estádio da Madeira (Funchal, Madeira)

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (6pm)

Casa Pia vs Moreirense

Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior)

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (8.30pm)

Famalicão vs Gil Vicente

Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho (Vila Nova de Famalicão)

Tickets

Mon, Aug 31 (6.45pm)

Benfica vs Estoril

Estádio da Luz (Lisbon)

Tickets

Mon, Aug 31 (8.45pm)

Sporting Braga vs Vitória Guimarães

Braga Municipal Stadium (Braga)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Marítimo vs Benfica

Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal, Madeira)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Porto vs Moreirense

Estádio do Dragão (Porto)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Sporting CP vs Nacional

Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Alverca vs Sporting Braga

Alverca Football Club (Alverca do Ribatejo)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Estrela vs Famalicão

Estádio José Gomes (Amadora)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Gil Vicente vs Académico de Viseu

Estádio Cidade de Barcelos (Barcelos)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Santa Clara vs Rio Ave

Estádio de São Miguel (Ponta Delgada, Azores)

Tickets

Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)

Vitória Guimarães vs Casa Pia

Dom Afonso Henriques (Guimaraes)

Tickets

How to buy Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets

Official Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets can be purchased directly from the individual host club's ticketing channels, as the league does not sell centralized tickets.

Tickets for regular fixtures generally go on sale 10 to 14 days before matchday for club members, with remaining seats opening to the general public roughly a week before the game.

It's worth noting though, that if you want to watch high-profile fixtures like O Clássico (Benfica vs Porto) or the Derby de Lisboa (Benfica vs Sporting CP), tickets almost never go on general sale, as club members tend to purchase all available tickets.

In addition, fans can purchase Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

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How much are Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets?

Official Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets vary significantly depending on the club, opposition, and your membership status, with standard general public baseline tickets typically ranging from €30-€90. For club members (known as Sócios), prices can drop to €15-€40 per match.

However, as the Primeira Liga is highly localized, pricing frameworks are determined independently by individual clubs, especially by Benfica, Sporting CP and Porto.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Portuguese Primeira Liga records and statistics

The Portuguese Primeira Liga, established in 1934, is famously dominated by the 'Big Three' (Os Três Grandes) - Benfica, Porto, and Sporting CP. Together, they have won all but two championships in the league's history. Those two non-Big 3 triumphs were achieved by Belenenses (1945-46) and Boavista (2000-01).

Consecutive Titles: Porto are the only club to win 5 consecutive titles, achieving this feat from 1994–1999.

Longest Unbeaten Streak: Porto set the record with 58 consecutive league games unbeaten under Sérgio Conceição between 2020 and 2022.

The 2001 Boavista Shockwave: Boavista broke a 55-year monopoly held by the Big Three by capturing the 2000-01 title under manager Jaime Pacheco, prompting massive celebrations across the city of Porto.

No Relegation Ever: Benfica, Porto, Sporting CP have never been relegated since the league's foundation.

Portuguese Primeira Liga stadiums and venues

Club

Stadium & location

Capacity

Benfica

Estádio da Luz (Lisbon)

68,100

Sporting CP

Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon)

52,095

Porto

Estádio do Dragão (Porto)

50,033

Sporting Braga

Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga)

30,286

Vitória de Guimarães

Estádio D. Afonso Henriques (Guimaraes)

30,029

Santa Clara

Estádio de São Miguel (Ponta Delgada, Azores)

12,500

Gil Vicente

Estádio Cidade de Barcelos (Barcelos)

12,046

Marítimo

Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal, Madeira)

10,600

Estrela

Estádio José Gomes (Amadora)

9,288

Casa Pia

Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior)*

7,000

Alverca

Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca (Alverca do Ribatejo)

6,932

Académico de Viseu

Estádio Municipal do Fontelo (Viseu)

6,912

Moreirense

Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas (Moreira de Cónegos)

6,150

Rio Ave

Estádio dos Arcos (Vila do Conde)

5,300

Nacional

Estádio da Madeira (Funchal, Madeira)

5,200

Famalicão

Estádio Municipal de Famalicão (Vila Nova de Famalicão)

5,186

Estoril

Estádio António Coimbra da Mota (Estoril)

5,094

Arouca

Estádio Municipal de Arouca (Arouca)

5,000

*Note: Casa Pia play their home matches at the neutral Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior, while their own ground does not meet top-tier league requirements.

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Frequently asked questions

You can buy official Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets directly through the digital platforms of individual competing clubs or at their physical stadium ticket offices. Because Liga Portugal does not sell league tickets centrally, availability and procedures depend heavily on the specific host club.

Portuguese Primeira Liga football match tickets generally cost between €15-€100 for standard matches when bought through official club portals. However, exact prices fluctuate significantly based on the profile of the teams playing, your club membership status, and whether you purchase directly or via secondary resale platforms.

The Primeira Liga is arguably the world’s best launching pad for elite talent. Portuguese clubs possess exceptional scouting networks, particularly in South America, alongside world-renowned youth academies like Sporting CP's Alcochete and Benfica's Seixal.

You may can the chance to watch some superstars of the future before they depart for European giants in other countries. Recent examples include Enzo Fernández, Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, and Luis Díaz.

Portugal also boasts incredible footballing venues built for Euro 2004. Stadiums like Benfica's Estádio da Luz, Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade, and Porto's Estádio do Dragão offer visually stunning backdrops.

Beyond the top three, clubs like Braga play in the Estádio Municipal de Braga, which is a unique stadium carved directly into a literal quarry rock face, providing one of the most distinctive visual spectacles in sports.

The all-time top scorer in Portuguese Primeira Liga history is Fernando Peyroteo, who scored 332 goals in just 197 matches for Sporting CP between 1937-1950. He holds a historic, unparalleled goals-per-game ratio of 1.69.

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