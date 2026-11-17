Why not elevate your NFL festive enjoyment by booking game tickets today? Four Week 16 match-ups are taking place over Christmas Eve/Christmas Day, starting with Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans on December 24 and culminating with Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams on December 25.
Host stadiums lean heavily into the holiday theme with seasonal decorations, festive music, Santa-themed fan gear, and winter-weather tailgating which also enhances the experience. With only three weeks of the regular season remaining, the race to secure playoff spots adds further spice to the games too.
The NFL and its broadcast partners also frequently book major music stars for Super Bowl-style halftime Christmas shows, such as Beyoncé's memorable performance (dubbed 'Beyoncé Bowl') during the Ravens vs Texans game in 2024 and Snoop Dogg's during the Lions vs Vikings encounter in 2025.
The other ('early') games on December 25 are Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills. Let GOAL take you through all the NFL Christmas Games ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they cost.
What is the NFL Christmas Games 2026 schedule?
Date
Games (local time)
Tickets
Venue (location)
Thursday, December 24
Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans (8.15pm ET)
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
Friday, December 25
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers (12pm CT)
Soldier Field (Chicago)
Friday, December 25
Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills (2.30pm MT)
Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
Friday, December 25
Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams (5.15pm PT)
Lumen Field (Seattle)
The rest of the NFL Week 16 schedule is as follows:
Date
Games (local time)
Tickets
Venue (location)
Sunday, December 27
New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals (12pm CT)
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
Sunday, December 27
Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers (1pm ET)
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Sunday, December 27
New York Jets vs New England Patriots (1pm ET)
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Sunday, December 27
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns (1pm ET)
M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
Sunday, December 27
Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans (1.05pm PT)
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
Sunday, December 27
Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers (3.25pm CT)
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
Sunday, December 27
Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars (7.20pm CT)
AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
Sunday, December 27
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers (TBC)
Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
Sunday, December 27
Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders (TBC)
U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
Sunday, December 27
Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals (TBC)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Sunday, December 27
Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TBC)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Monday, December 28
Detroit Lions vs New York Giants (8.15pm ET)
Ford Field (Detroit)
How to buy NFL Christmas Games 2026 tickets
Official tickets for the 2026 NFL Christmas Day tripleheader (and the Christmas Eve game) were originally released back in May, along with the full season schedule.
You can purchase official primary game seats directly through the league's official ticketing partners at NFL Tickets, Ticketmaster NFL, and SeatGeek NFL. Each host franchise manages its primary box office through its official club portal on Ticketmaster.
For bundled game tickets, pre-game hospitality, and hotel stays, you can book through On Location, the NFL's official hospitality provider.
In addition, game tickets can also be purchased on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.
How much are NFL Christmas Games 2026 tickets?
Official NFL Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2026 game ticket prices range from roughly $46 to $680+, depending on the matchup and seating tier, as follows:
- Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans - range from $46-$300+ (SRO-level to 100-level Bowl)
- Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers - range from $400-$680+ (300/400-level to 100-level Bowl)
- Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills - range from $250-$550+ (500-level to 100-level Bowl)
- Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams - range from $268-$650+ (300 level to 100 level Bowl)
Keep tabs on the NFL official ticket portal and team sites for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans - All you need to know
Form
All Games
All Games
Head to Head
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers - All you need to know
Form
All Games
All Games
Head to Head
Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills - All you need to know
Form
All Games
All Games
Head to Head
Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams - All you need to know
Form
All Games
All Games