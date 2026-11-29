There’s no Christmas let-up for the world’s best hoop shooters. Five stellar encounters, starting with a NBA Finals rematch between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, take place on December 25. You can book game tickets today.

Instead of slouching on the sofa with a belly full of turkey & festive trimmings, you could be seated courtside watching Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head (Spurs at Knicks) or catch LeBron James in action as he returns to Los Angeles to face Luka Dončić (76ers at LA Lakers).

Sport is the gift that keeps on giving, and it doesn’t even stop on December 25. Let GOAL take you through all the NBA Christmas Day Games ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

What is the NBA Christmas Day 2026 game schedule?

Fixture (local time) Tickets Venue (location) San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (12pm ET) Tickets Madison Square Garden (New York, NY) Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (2.30pm ET) Tickets TD Garden (Boston, MA) Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers (2pm PT) Tickets Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves (7pm CT) Tickets Target Center (Minneapolis, MN) Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (7.30pm PT) Tickets Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

How to buy NBA Christmas Day 2026 game tickets

Official NBA Christmas Day 2026 tickets can be purchased through NBATickets.com, Ticketmaster, or the host teams' official box offices. Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 regular season initially went on sale in late August and early September 2026 following the August 13 schedule release.

Watch out for late releases:

Teams occasionally release held-back inventory (such as broadcast holds or unused player allotments) in the final days leading up to December 25.

In addition, game tickets can also be purchased on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are NBA Christmas Day 2026 game tickets?

Official NBA Christmas Day 2026 tickets generally start between $180-$530 for upper-level seats and climb to $15,000+ for courtside floor access, depending on the host arena and matchup.

As primary box-office tickets sourced via NBATickets.com and Ticketmaster use dynamic pricing and sell out quickly after their late-summer release, current listings combine official standard seats with verified resale inventory.

Keep tabs on the NBA official ticket portal and team sites for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

San Antonio Spurs at NY Knicks - All you need to know

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NBA Summer League San Antonio Spurs SAS 70 New York Knicks NYK 49 FT NBA San Antonio Spurs SAS 90 New York Knicks NYK 94 FT NBA New York Knicks NYK 107 San Antonio Spurs SAS 106 FT NBA New York Knicks NYK 111 San Antonio Spurs SAS 115 FT NBA San Antonio Spurs SAS 104 New York Knicks NYK 105 FT 466 Points scored 485

Philadelphia 76ers at LA Lakers - All you need to know

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NBA LA Lakers LAL 119 Philadelphia 76ers PHI 115 FT NBA Philadelphia 76ers PHI 108 LA Lakers LAL 112 FT NBA Philadelphia 76ers PHI 118 LA Lakers LAL 104 FT NBA LA Lakers LAL 116 Philadelphia 76ers PHI 106 FT NBA LA Lakers LAL 101 Philadelphia 76ers PHI 94 FT 552 Points scored 541

History of NBA on Christmas Day

The NBA first began playing on Christmas Day 1947, one year after the league's inception. Since then, the NBA has played games on the sacred day every year except in 1998, when a lockout cancelled half of the 1998-99 season. It is now a can’t-miss tradition to watch basketball on December 25.

Fans kick off the day opening their presents, hoping to find a jersey or pair of signature shoes underneath the tree, and then settle in for a star-studded five-game fest. Getting the chance to watch veterans and legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry as well as rising stars such as Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama.

Viewers nationwide tune in year-in-year-out to catch the Christmas Day NBA action and during last year's (2025) five-game schedule, a total of 47.2 million people in the United States tuned in across ABC and ESPN, which was a 45% increase on the previous year, and the league's largest Christmas reach in 15 years.

Naturally, the LA Lakers will be participating, having played on December 25 every season since 1999. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, their win percentage during the festive period doesn't make for pretty reading. The NY Knicks are another team that has a strong affinity for Christmas. The 'Big Apple' outfit have competed in Yuletide games for over 50 seasons and they played in the NBA's first Christmas Day game in 1947. Since then, the Knicks have been an almost constant ingredient in the holiday schedule mix.