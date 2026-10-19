How to get FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, schedule, ticket prices, Qatar venue information and more

We had a sensational summer of soccer during FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, but now it's the turn of the future legends of the game to shine in the Middle East.

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup returns to Qatar for the 2026 edition, from November 19 to December 13 and you can book tickets today.

The global youth tournament has grown in stature since FIFA permanently revolutionized the tournament format by turning it into an annual 48-team mega-tournament. Qatar hosted the event for the first time in 2025 and they will be through until 2029.

Footballing stars such as Ronaldinho, Neymar, Toni Kroos and Victor Osimhen have all shone on the under-17 stage previously. Who will leave their mark this time around? You could be in Qatar to find out in person.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can purchase FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to get them, how much they cost and more.

When is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 takes place from November 19 to December 13 in Qatar, with 104 matches being played in total.

The 48 teams are split into 12 groups (Groups A to L), with the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progressing to the knockout stages (Round of 32).

The matches will be held extensively across the world-class pitches at the Aspire Zone in Doha, with the final on Sunday, December 13 being held at the historic Khalifa International Stadium.

Stage of tournament Date(s) Tickets Venue(s) Group phase November 19-27 Tickets Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches) Round of 32 November 30 - December 1 Tickets Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches) Round of 16 December 3-4 Tickets Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches) Quarter-finals December 7 Tickets Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches) Semi-finals December 10 Tickets Aspire Zone / Doha (pitches 2 & 7) 3rd place play-off December 13 Tickets Aspire Zone / Doha (pitch 2) Final (& 3rd place game) December 13 Tickets Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

How to buy FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets

Official FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 tickets can be purchased directly through these channels:

Primary Platform : FIFA Official Tickets Portal or the dedicated FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Ticket Page.

Local Tournament Platform : The official Qatar hosting platform is also available at 'Road to Qatar'.

Important Dates & Sales Phases

Sales Phase Start Date Target Audience Visa Presale October 19, 2026 Exclusive window for Visa cardholders General Public Sale October 26, 2026 Open to all fans using any accepted payment method

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets?

Official tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 start at QAR 20 (approx. £4.20 / $5.50 USD) for general Day Passes, with Final tickets priced from QAR 15-35 (approx. £3.20-£7.20 / $4.10-$9.60 USD).

Ticket Categories & Prices

Day Pass:

Available from QAR 20 - General access to six pitches (Pitches 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 & 9) at the Aspire Zone Competition Complex on a single day with first-come, first-served seating, plus entry to the Fan Festival.

Prime Match Pass:

Available from QAR 35 - Includes all the features of the 'Day Pass' plus a reserved seat at one of the two main pitches (Pitch 2 or Pitch 7) for a key/high-demand match of your choice (subject to pitch capacity).

Final Match Tickets (Khalifa International Stadium):

Category 1: QAR 30-QAR 35

Category 2: QAR 15

Keep tabs on the FIFA site and the tournament's official site, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Which teams are playing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026?

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 marks the historic debut of the expanded 48-team format and the following seven countries are making their very first appearance at the tournament: Greece, Montenegro, Mozambique, Romania, Serbia, Tanzania, and Vietnam.

Surprisingly, four of the last five U-17 World Cup winners (Nigeria, England, Germany and Portugal) all failed to qualify for the 2026 edition, so Brazil, who've been crowned champions on four previous occasions will be the most decorated nation taking part.

Group Qualified Teams Group A Qatar, Panama, Greece, Egypt Group B New Caledonia, Ecuador, South Korea, Uganda Group C Argentina, Australia, Denmark, Mozambique Group D France, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay Group E Italy, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Jamaica Group F Croatia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Senegal Group G Belgium, Mali, New Zealand, Vietnam Group H Spain, China PR, Morocco, Fiji Group I Brazil, Costa Rica, Republic of Ireland, Tanzania Group J USA, Algeria, Chile, Montenegro Group K Mexico, Cameroon, Romania, Venezuela Group L Japan, Colombia, Honduras, Serbia

Who are the most recent FIFA U-17 World Cup champions?

Nigeria top the all-time FIFA U-17 World Cup winners' standings, having lifted the trophy five times since 1985, when the tournament was first launched.

Year Winners Runners-up 2025 Portugal Austria 2023 Germany France 2019 Brazil Mexico 2017 England Spain 2015 Nigeria Mali 2013 Nigeria Mexico 2011 Mexico Uruguay 2009 Switzerland Nigeria 2007 Nigeria Spain 2005 Mexico Brazil







