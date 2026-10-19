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Book FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, schedule, ticket prices, Qatar venue information and more

Tickets
World Cup U17

All you need to know about securing your spot at the huge annual soccer tournament taking place in Qatar

We had a sensational summer of soccer during FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, but now it's the turn of the future legends of the game to shine in the Middle East.

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup returns to Qatar for the 2026 edition, from November 19 to December 13 and you can book tickets today.

FIFA U-17 World Cup ticketsBook now

The global youth tournament has grown in stature since FIFA permanently revolutionized the tournament format by turning it into an annual 48-team mega-tournament. Qatar hosted the event for the first time in 2025 and they will be through until 2029.

Footballing stars such as Ronaldinho, Neymar, Toni Kroos and Victor Osimhen have all shone on the under-17 stage previously. Who will leave their mark this time around? You could be in Qatar to find out in person.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can purchase FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to get them, how much they cost and more.

When is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 takes place from November 19 to December 13 in Qatar, with 104 matches being played in total.

The 48 teams are split into 12 groups (Groups A to L), with the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progressing to the knockout stages (Round of 32).

The matches will be held extensively across the world-class pitches at the Aspire Zone in Doha, with the final on Sunday, December 13 being held at the historic Khalifa International Stadium.

Stage of tournament

Date(s)

Tickets

Venue(s)

Group phase

November 19-27

Tickets

Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)

Round of 32

November 30 - December 1

Tickets

Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)

Round of 16

December 3-4

Tickets

Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)

Quarter-finals

December 7

Tickets

Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)

Semi-finals

December 10

Tickets

Aspire Zone / Doha (pitches 2 & 7)

3rd place play-off

December 13

Tickets

Aspire Zone / Doha (pitch 2)

Final (& 3rd place game)

December 13

Tickets

Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

How to buy FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets

Official FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 tickets can be purchased directly through these channels:

  • Primary Platform: FIFA Official Tickets Portal or the dedicated FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Ticket Page.
  • Local Tournament Platform: The official Qatar hosting platform is also available at 'Road to Qatar'.

Important Dates & Sales Phases

Sales Phase

Start Date

Target Audience

Visa Presale

October 19, 2026

Exclusive window for Visa cardholders

General Public Sale

October 26, 2026

Open to all fans using any accepted payment method

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfersTicombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

FIFA U-17 World Cup ticketsBook now

How much are FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets?

Official tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 start at QAR 20 (approx. £4.20 / $5.50 USD) for general Day Passes, with Final tickets priced from QAR 15-35 (approx. £3.20-£7.20 / $4.10-$9.60 USD).

Ticket Categories & Prices

Day Pass:

  • Available from QAR 20 - General access to six pitches (Pitches 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 & 9) at the Aspire Zone Competition Complex on a single day with first-come, first-served seating, plus entry to the Fan Festival.

Prime Match Pass:

  • Available from QAR 35 - Includes all the features of the 'Day Pass' plus a reserved seat at one of the two main pitches (Pitch 2 or Pitch 7) for a key/high-demand match of your choice (subject to pitch capacity).

Final Match Tickets (Khalifa International Stadium):

  • Category 1: QAR 30-QAR 35
  • Category 2: QAR 15

Keep tabs on the FIFA site and the tournament's official site, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Which teams are playing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026?

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 marks the historic debut of the expanded 48-team format and the following seven countries are making their very first appearance at the tournament: Greece, Montenegro, Mozambique, Romania, Serbia, Tanzania, and Vietnam.

Surprisingly, four of the last five U-17 World Cup winners (Nigeria, England, Germany and Portugal) all failed to qualify for the 2026 edition, so Brazil, who've been crowned champions on four previous occasions will be the most decorated nation taking part.

Group

Qualified Teams

Group A

Qatar, Panama, Greece, Egypt

Group B

New Caledonia, Ecuador, South Korea, Uganda

Group C

Argentina, Australia, Denmark, Mozambique

Group D

France, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group E

Italy, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Jamaica

Group F

Croatia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Senegal

Group G

Belgium, Mali, New Zealand, Vietnam

Group H

Spain, China PR, Morocco, Fiji

Group I

Brazil, Costa Rica, Republic of Ireland, Tanzania

Group J

USA, Algeria, Chile, Montenegro

Group K

Mexico, Cameroon, Romania, Venezuela

Group L

Japan, Colombia, Honduras, Serbia

Who are the most recent FIFA U-17 World Cup champions?

Nigeria top the all-time FIFA U-17 World Cup winners' standings, having lifted the trophy five times since 1985, when the tournament was first launched.

Year

Winners

Runners-up

2025

Portugal

Austria

2023

Germany

France

2019

Brazil

Mexico

2017

England

Spain

2015

Nigeria

Mali

2013

Nigeria

Mexico

2011

Mexico

Uruguay

2009

Switzerland

Nigeria

2007

Nigeria

Spain

2005

Mexico

Brazil

FIFA U-17 World Cup ticketsBook now



Frequently asked questions

Official tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 can be purchased through the official 'Road to Qatar' Ticketing Platform or by visiting the FIFA site.

Official ticket prices for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 are highly affordable, with standard daily options starting at QAR 20 (approximately £4.20 / $5.50 USD). Because the tournament uses a festival-style format in the Aspire Zone, tickets are primarily sold as day passes rather than single-match tickets.

The leading European youth powerhouses, Spain and France, are heavily fancied ahead of the tournament's kick-off, along with South American titans, Brazil and Argentina.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup has historically served as a launching pad for global football superstars, such as the following:

  • Phil Foden (England, 2017): Named the tournament's best player (Golden Ball winner), Foden was a key player in the England team that landed their first-ever U-17 World Cup title.
  • Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, 2015): Shot to immediate prominence by scoring a record-breaking 10 goals to lead Nigeria to the championship title.
  • Toni Kroos (Germany, 2007): Long before anchoring Real Madrid's midfield, Kroos won the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament.
  • Neymar (Brazil, 2009): Showcased his flair and scoring ability on the global youth stage before making a massive career jump.
  • Cesc Fàbregas (Spain, 2003): Completely dominated the tournament, walking away with both the Golden Ball and Golden Shoe.
  • Ronaldinho (Brazil, 1997): Displayed his signature trickery and style at the 1997 finals, helping Brazil win the tournament before lifting the senior World Cup five years later.
  • Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria, 1993): His breakout performance, which included a memorable opening-match hat-trick, guided the Golden Eaglets to victory and immediately caught the attention of European giants like Ajax.

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