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Book Nitto ATP Finals 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Nitto ATP Finals 2026 tickets: Turin schedule, ticket prices, venue information and more

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All you need to know about securing tickets to the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 in Turin this November

The Nitto ATP Finals is the ultimate, high-octane climax of the men's professional tennis season - an electrifying showdown where the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams battle for the coveted year-end titles. It's one not to be missed and you can book tickets today.

Nitto ATP Finals 2026 ticketsBook now

Since 2021, the tournament has found its home in the Italian city of Turin, specifically at the magnificent Inalpi Arena (formerly Palaolimpico), providing a spectacular stage for the tennis titans and it returns there once again this November (15-22).

The 2025 edition saw local hero Jannik Sinner defend his crown, adding another thrilling chapter to the event's storied past. Although the Italian sensation is unfortunately missing from this year's renewal due to injury, a stellar line-up, including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, is still waiting to put on a show for the frenzied fans.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at the Nitto ATP Finals, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

When is the Nitto ATP Finals 2026?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2026 take place from Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22, in Turin, Italy. The tournament features 15 different sessions, including both day and evening matches, culminating in the highly anticipated final on the second Sunday.

Date

Stage (Time - CET)

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Sunday, November 15

Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am)

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Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm)

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Monday, November 16

Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am)

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Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm)

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Tuesday, November 17

Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am)

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Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm)

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Wednesday, November 18

Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am)

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Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm)

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Thursday, November 19

Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am)

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Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm)

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Friday, November 20

Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am)

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Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm)

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Saturday, November 21

Semifinals: Day Session (11:30am)

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Semifinals: Evening Session (6pm)

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Sunday, November 22

Championship Finals: Single Session (3pm)

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How to buy Nitto ATP Finals 2026 tickets

Official individual and multi-day tickets for the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 went on sale to the general public last November (2025). Prior to this, members of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) had access to a special pre-emption phase starting a week earlier.

The official authorised channels are the Nitto ATP Finals ticketing site and the ATP Tour Experiences (if looking for premium packages).

Those hoping to secure last-minute seats can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for the event.

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How much are Nitto ATP Finals 2026 tickets?

Official tickets prices for the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 vary significantly based on the session (early round-robin matches versus semi-finals or the final) and the seating category. If you're looking for the most affordable entry points, early round-robin sessions, especially on weekdays, tend to be the cheapest options.

Tickets are sold by individual day/evening sessions or as combined multi-day passes.

Group Stage Sessions: Prices start from approximately €82 for daytime matches.

Semifinals (Saturday, Nov 21): Tickets range from €254 / €305 up to over €1,100 depending on the session and proximity to the court.

Finals (Sunday, Nov 22): General entry starts at €749, with premium floor (parterre) seats climbing to €2,172.

Alternative Options: If arena tickets for the final rounds are sold out, you can buy Practice Session tickets (starting at €15–€45) or Fan Village access (€15-€30) to experience the tournament atmosphere up close.

Keep tabs on the tournament's official site for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

Where are the Nitto ATP Finals 2026?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2026 will be held once again at the Inalpi Arena (formerly Palaolimpico) in Turin, Italy.

Turin, a city renowned for its rich history, elegant architecture, and culinary delights, provides a fantastic backdrop for this world-class tennis tournament. 

The Inalpi Arena is Italy's largest indoor sporting arena, offering a state-of-the-art experience for spectators. The city has embraced the tournament since 2021 and will continue to host it through 2027.

Who are the most recent Nitto ATP Finals champions?

Year

Singles Winner

Doubles Winners

2025

Jannik Sinner

Harri Heliövaara & Henry Patten

2024

Jannik Sinner

Kevin Krawietz & Tim Pütz

2023

Novak Djokovic

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

2022

Novak Djokovic

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

2021

Alexander Zverev

Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut

2020

Daniil Medvedev

Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektić

2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut

2018

Alexander Zverev

Jack Sock & Mike Bryan

2017

Grigor Dimitrov

Henri Kontinen & John Peers

2016

Andy Murray

Henri Kontinen & John Peers

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Frequently asked questions

You can buy official tickets for the Nitto ATP Finals directly online through the tournament's authorised site (Nitto ATP Finals Ticket Office).

The tournament features 15 different sessions hosted at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. You can choose from multiple ticket categories depending on how much of the action you want to see.

Official individual session tickets for the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin range from €82 for early group-stage matches up to €2,172 for premium courtside seats at the final, before fees. All tickets are subject to an additional 10% pre-sale fee and commission service charge.

Tickets are sold per session, not per day. There are two sessions per day (Day and Night) from Sunday to Saturday, and one session for the final Sunday, totalling 15 sessions. If you want to stay all day, you must buy separate tickets for both sessions. Afternoon ticket holders must exit the venue between sessions.

It is impossible to predict who will play in a specific session ahead of time. The official Order of Play is published the night before the matches. However, because of the unique round-robin format, every single session features the world's top 8 elite players.

Novak Djokovic is the most successful singles player in the history of the Nitto ATP Finals, holding the record for the most singles titles with seven. He secured his record-breaking seventh title in 2023 by defeating Jannik Sinner, breaking his previous tie with Roger Federer.

While Djokovic leads in overall championships, Roger Federer holds the record for the most individual match wins at the tournament, boasting an elite 59-17 record across 18 tournament appearances.

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