'Deeply affected' - Zinedine Zidane admits he was left saddened by tragic death of Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel during France squad announcement

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France head coach Zinedine Zidane has paid an emotional tribute to late CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel while unveiling his national team selection on Friday. The 30-year-old Spanish striker tragically passed away on November 3 after sustaining a fatal chest injury during a Segunda Division fixture earlier this week.

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French manager mourns Spanish striker

Zidane took time during Friday's press conference for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures to express his sorrow over the passing of the Spanish second-tier forward. De Miguel collided with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in the closing stages of their match on November 2, suffering a blunt cardiac injury and cardiac arrest. Despite being resuscitated on the pitch and rushed to the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, his condition worsened overnight.

Tragic collision sparks emotional tribute

Following the forward's death the next morning, a preliminary autopsy confirmed accidental chest trauma as the cause of death, while Spanish police and judicial authorities opened a routine investigation into the non-natural fatality, potential involuntary manslaughter charges and pitchside medical protocols.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after joining Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in honouring the player ahead of his funeral in his family's hometown of Navahermosa, Zidane said: "I'm saddened by what happened, deeply affected. It even gives me goosebumps, because you never want to see something like that on a football pitch."

Extending his condolences to the striker's loved ones, the Les Bleus boss added: "Above all, I feel sad for the family. I hope I never see anything like that again on a football pitch for the rest of my life."

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Captain returns for November internationals

Alongside his tribute to De Miguel, the former Real Madrid midfielder announced a 23-man France roster for the November international window. Skipper Kylian Mbappe returns from an injury lay-off to spearhead the group, while attacker Pablo Pagis has been handed his maiden senior international call-up after impressing at club level.

Zidane will rely on his returning captain to guide the squad through their final two fixtures of the calendar year as they look to secure qualification for the knockout stages of the competition.

Group leaders face decisive double-header

France currently sit top of UEFA Nations League Group A1 on 10 points as they prepare to assemble next week for their concluding group-stage outings. Les Bleus will first travel to Milan to take on second-placed Italy on November 12 in a crucial clash at the summit of the standings. Three days later, Zidane's men will wrap up their schedule by welcoming Turkey to Bordeaux on November 15.