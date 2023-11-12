'Yes, he will play for us' - Kylian Mbappe reunion talked up by Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich boss suggests 'intelligent' PSG superstar could force transfer

Thomas Tuchel has talked up the prospect of a reunion with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe at Bayern Munich next season.

Tuchel talks up reunion with Mbappe at Bayern

Mbappe likely to leave PSG next summer

Real Madrid no longer interested in Mbappe

WHAT HAPPENED? The French superstar, who is yet to sign a new deal at PSG, is likely to exit the Ligue 1 giants as a free agent next summer. While his next destination is yet to be revealed, Mbappe's former coach at PSG has suggested that he would be glad to reunite with the Frenchman. Real Madrid has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Mbappe, but Tuchel has joked that he is ready to persuade the forward to head to Allianz Arena instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Canal+, the Bayern manager said: "Mbappe free next year? Yes, He will play for us. Kylian is Kylian, he is very intelligent. We had a good relationship. If he wants to come to Bayern, I will go and get him myself. When he wants something, he gets it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has been Real Madrid's primary transfer target for the best part of two years, but according to a recent report by CadenaSER, Los Blancos have now decided to end their pursuit of the World Cup winner, which leaves the door open for Bayern.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will be next seen in action for the French national team as they prepare to take on Gibraltar in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on November 18.