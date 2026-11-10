Tough call! Xavi reveals ruthless midfield squeeze forced him to axe in-form Serie A leader Taylor

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has revealed that omitting in-form Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor was his toughest selection call for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. Despite Taylor shining at the summit of Serie A, returning stars and intense competition in midfield pushed him out of the squad.

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Taylor omitted despite leading Serie A with Lazio

Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has addressed the notable absence of Kenneth Taylor from his squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. The 24-year-old midfielder has been in sensational domestic form, captaining Lazio to the top of the Serie A standings after eleven rounds.

Taylor previously featured under Xavi during the initial selection and made an appearance during the away match against Serbia.

However, fierce competition in the engine room ultimately left the former Ajax player out of the final cut.

Xavi calls Taylor omission 'the most difficult decision'

Speaking at his Monday morning press conference, Xavi admitted that leaving Taylor out was the hardest choice he faced, eclipsing even his difficult decision regarding Memphis Depay during the previous camp.

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"In the first period, the hardest decision was Memphis, and now it was Kenneth," Xavi explained.

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"He could have been included, but he is certainly in the picture. If he performs like this, he can certainly return. If he keeps scoring like this, he will come back."

Midfield returns and tactical combinations

Xavi pointed out that Taylor is a direct victim of an overcrowded midfield, with the returns of Frenkie de Jong, Justin Kluivert, and Joey Veerman bolstering the squad's depth.

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Asked whether Veerman and De Jong could feature together in midfield, Xavi replied: "Yes, that is a possibility. All good players can play together. Joey is doing well in Dortmund. Frenkie is a top player; I used him as a central defender myself at Barcelona. But that is not my preference, of course."

Xavi added that player form and club performances remain the ultimate guiding principle for his selections.

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Oranje prepare for crucial Nations League double-header

With Taylor watching from Italy, the Netherlands turn their attention to high-stakes Nations League encounters against Greece on 13 November and Germany on 16 November.

Xavi's side also opted to retain young talents Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiël within the senior setup rather than releasing them to the Under-21 squad for European Championship play-offs.

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Taylor will look to maintain his stellar club form in Serie A to force his way back into Oranje calculations ahead of future international windows.