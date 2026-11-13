Xavi vows to solve Donyell Malen 'riddle' and unleash unstoppable Roma form for the Netherlands

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Netherlands head coach Xavi is determined to solve the enduring mystery of Donyell Malen’s international form as the striker prepares for a fresh start with the national team. Despite a sensational goal-scoring run in Serie A, the forward has struggled to replicate that clinical edge when wearing the Oranje shirt.

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The enigma of Malen's international output

There is currently no greater puzzle within the Dutch national team setup than the discrepancy between Malen’s club exploits and his international contributions. While the forward has been in world-class form for AS Roma, he has remained strangely quiet in front of goal for the Netherlands. Xavi is now making it his personal mission to ignite the striker’s potential on the world stage, emphasizing the importance of mental fortitude and self-belief.

"We are trying to give him confidence. He wants to show his potential," the national team boss explained, as quoted by NOS. "Donyell is important to me and he must be important for the team. He is doing so well in Italy. We must take advantage of that. Of course, he can also play on the right, but for me, he is a striker."

Outshining Europe’s elite in Italy

Malen’s transformation at Roma has been nothing short of spectacular since Gian Piero Gasperini identified him as a bargain signing in January. The Italian coach recognized that the player had been misunderstood during his time at Aston Villa and immediately restored him to a central striking role. Gasperini previously noted that the former PSV man is "deadly in front of goal" when played through the middle, a theory that has been proven correct by a staggering run of form in 2026.

The statistics back up the hype surrounding the Noord-Holland native, who has found a level of consistency that eluded him at Borussia Dortmund and Villa Park. In the current calendar year, Malen has netted 22 goals, a tally that places him ahead of global superstars like Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe across Europe's top divisions. This clinical edge has made him one of the premier performers in Serie A, rewarding Gasperini's faith with match-winning displays on a weekly basis.

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A history of tactical uncertainty

The struggle to find Malen's best position has plagued successive Netherlands managers, leading to a stop-start international career. Frank de Boer famously preferred Wout Weghorst during Euro 2021, while Louis van Gaal omitted him entirely from the 2022 World Cup squad. Even under Ronald Koeman, Malen found himself shuffled between the starting lineup and the bench, often deployed as a wide player rather than the central threat he has become in Rome.

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Last summer’s tournament in the United States was supposed to be his breakout moment, yet the goals refused to flow against opponents like Algeria, Uzbekistan, and Japan. The constant shadow of a looming return for Memphis Depay further complicated his status, eventually seeing him lose his place to Brian Brobbey. However, with Brobbey currently sidelined and Xavi implementing a high-octane attacking style, the stage is set for Malen to finally claim the number nine shirt as his own.

Malen set for Greece clash

The 27-year-old center-forward is set to make his debut under the former Barcelona midfield maestro when they square off against Greece, adding some much-needed firepower to the frontline. Xavi was full of praise for the Malen's attitude and current sharpness, backing him to become a key figure in his setup.

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"He's training really well and is in excellent shape. He's shown he's perfectly at ease. He's truly a player with many qualities that strengthen our team, and I can't wait to see him on the pitch," Xavi concluded.