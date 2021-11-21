Xavi denies Aguero retirement rumours as Barca star continues recovery from heart scare

Xavi has denied rumours of Sergio Aguero's impending retirement as the Barcelona star continues his recovery from a heart scare.

Aguero has been out of action since coming off early during Barca's 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 30.

The 33-year-old complained of dizziness and chest pains before being taken to hospital, with the club subsequently confirming that he would be absent for at least three months, but it has been suggested the issue could ultimately force him to hang up his boots.

What has been reported?

Fresh reports emerged before Barca's 1-0 victory against Espanyol on Saturday claiming that Aguero has decided to retire from playing due to a suspected heart arrhythmia.

The veteran forward's former Manchester City team-mate Samir Nasri even appeared to confirm the news by revealing he had been in contact with him over the issue.

"He just sent me a message and unfortunately it is confirmed," Nasri told Canal Plus.

"I am very sorry because besides having been the player that everyone knows, he is a very good guy, a very good person. It is not a choice, it is unfortunately forced. I know the love he has for this sport, so I really feel sorry."

Xavi's response

New Barca boss Xavi denied the widespread reports in his post-match interview, but also admitted that he remains in the dark as to whether Aguero will be able to return to the pitch.

"I do not know anything, I spoke with him the other day and what has come out is not true," the Spanish tactician told reporters.

"We do not have this information, I do not know where it comes from.

Article continues below

"He is calm. I told him to come when he is well. It is a medical issue. We have to wait and find out."

Further reading