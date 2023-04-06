‘We are not mature enough’ - Xavi BLASTS Barcelona squad after El Clasico mauling and tells players to ‘remember where we came from’

Xavi slammed his Barcelona players for their maturity, after they were beaten 4-0 by Real Madrid in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

WHAT HAPPENED? A Vinicius Jr. strike followed by a second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Barcelona from the ongoing Copa del Rey. The Blaugranas were gunning for four consecutive Clasico wins but were humbled in their own backyard, something which led Xavi to rue about the lack of maturity in the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are not mature enough. We have so many young players and they have to learn how to compete better," he told reporters after the defeat. "When you don't kill Real Madrid, Real Madrid kill you. We didn't score at least one goal. They were better than us, and this is football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the loss, Xavi insisted that his side has progressed from last season as they have already won the Spanish Super Cup and are champions elect in La Liga, boasting a 12-point lead over nearest rivals Real Madrid.

"Let's remember where we came from," he added. "When I arrived, we did not compete for anything. A year later, we could win La Liga and we have won the Super Cup. To me, that is good progress."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Raphinha Barcelona 2022-23GettyBenzema Vinicius Barcelona Real Madrid Copa del Rey 05042023GettyGAVI BARCELONA DAVID ALABA REAL MADRID COPA DEL REY 05042023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Xavi will now shift his focus to La Liga where they are scheduled to host Girona next Monday.

