'It is possible' - Wrexham star Jordan Davies says club should take inspiration from Luton Town as they aim to reach the Premier League

Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies says Luton's rise through the divisions into the Premier League can serve as inspiration for his team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luton secured their spot in the Premier League for next season by beating Coventry in the play-off final. The Hatters are back in the big time after a 31-year absence and just nine years after they won promotion from the National League. Wrexham have just secured their place in the English Football League after winning the National League, leading Davies to dream that the Red Dragons could follow in Luton's footsteps.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They are both fantastic stories and ones we can look at and try to replicate,” Davies told The Leader. “Certainly in terms of Luton progressing from the National League. Rob and Ryan talk about being in the Premier League and everyone has a little giggle, but if Luton do it then it will make everyone realise it is possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are already making plans for life in League Two and are being tipped to partner prolific striker Paul Mullin with Bradford's Andy Cook - even if he has just signed a new contract at Valley Parade! The forward was the top scorer in League Two last season with 31 goals. The club are also set to give the stadium a facelift after securing promotion.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed he plans to strengthen in "one or two areas" over the summer ahead of life in League Two. The club are due to head to the United States for a pre-season tour in July ahead of the new campaign.