Wrexham set ambitious back-to-back promotion target by striker Ollie Palmer after ending 15-year hiatus from League Two

Ollie Palmer has set Wrexham an ambitious target to achieve back-to-back promotion after spending 15 years in the National League.

Wrexham promoted to League Two

Spent 15 years in National League

Palmer eyes League One promotion in 2023-24

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham clinched the National League title and sealed promotion to League Two for the first time since 2008. They pulled off a record-breaking campaign to get over the line after posting 111 points in 46 matches. However, Palmer is not ready to rest on their laurels and has already set his sights on achieving successive promotions, which would propel them to League One in the third tier of English football. The striker previously plied his trade in that league with Wimbledon and is now focused to get back to where he once belonged.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was sold this exciting vision, but my personal goal has always been to get back to where I came from and now we're halfway there. I think we've got a good opportunity to get there [next year]. I think sometimes people don't want to talk about things like that for fear of jinxing it but I don't really believe in that - if I did then I'd be talking about not winning the lottery every day," he told The Mirror.

"At the end of the day I want back-to-back promotions; to do it as champions again would be incredible. I don't think it would be any harder than this year with the way Notts County pushed us, so let's see. I think promotion is definitely achievable," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer is clearly one of those players who likes to be frank, but his comments about Ed Sheeran’s impact at Ipswich had left the fans of The Tractor Boys raging. However, the forward thinks that he does not need to change himself as he is always up for "showing a bit of character".

"People moan about footballers being robots; my dad has always told me to go out and talk freely and show a bit of character which I try and do. Sometimes in life you're gonna get things wrong and make mistakes [though]," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will head out to the United States for pre-season where they are set to face Chelsea, LA Galaxy II and Manchester United respectively in July.