Wrexham's promotion fight is underway! Ollie Palmer and Ben Tozer strike as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's team up to second in League Two with win against Gillingham

Wrexham moved up to second in League Two as goals from Ollie Palmer and Ben Tozer secured a 2-0 win against Gillingham on Saturday.

TELL ME MORE: It was a perfect start for the home team as Ollie Palmer found the net just 55 seconds in. A cross into the Gillingham box caused some chaos and it fell perfectly for the forward to smash in from close range. The visitors had a tough time getting into dangerous areas and it was the Welsh team who looked more likely to find the net, with Palmer missing the target from a good chance just after the half-hour mark.

Gillingham perhaps should have had a penalty late in the first half when a shot bounced off of Aaron Hayden's arm but the referee didn't see it, much to the frustration of the away supporters. The away side saw plenty of the ball early in the second half but couldn't find a way through the defence, with Hayden looking particularly strong.

Wrexham enjoyed the better chances again and defender Ben Tozer secured the three points when he got on the end of an excellent Jacob Mendy cross and knocked it in.

THE MVP: In a game that lacked clear cut opportunities, Palmer stepped up to take his opportunity early on and was the Wrexham player who looked most capable of doubling their lead. He missed one good chance in the first half and then saw a header kept out in the second.

THE BIG LOSER: Gillingham defender Shadrach Ogie's attempt to clear the danger simply presented Palmer with the opportunity to fire in the goal. The centre-back should have done much better and also missed his team's best chance to equalise late in the first half.

WHAT NEXT WREXHAM? Phil Parkinson's team will look to cement their hold on a place in the top two when they take on Accrington Stanley next week.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐