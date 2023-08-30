Wrexham close in on Paul Mullin replacement as Wycombe striker Brandon Hanlan agrees personal terms with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney-owned outfit

Wrexham are reportedly poised to sign Brandon Hanlan from Wycombe Wanderers as a replacement for the injured Paul Mullin.

Hanlan agrees personal terms

Wrexham need cover up front

Set to join before transfer deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? Football League World reports that Hanlan has agreed personal terms with the Welsh club ahead of the transfer deadline. He has experience in League One and has scored 29 goals in the division, across 202 games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hanlan is set to provide cover for Mullin, who remains "weeks" away from returning to fitness, having sustained a punctured lung in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United. Mullin, of course, has been central to Wrexham's recent success and has scored 74 goals in 90 games for the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will hope to formalise the deal for Hanlan before the weekend, when they face Tranmere. Phil Parkinson's side are languishing down in 16th in the League Two table, having only won one of their opening five games, and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Bradford City in their second round tie on Tuesday.