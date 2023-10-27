Wrexham's rivals Notts County respond to rumours that Taylor Swift is plotting takeover with hilarious statement

Notts County have brushed aside rumours of Taylor Swift looking to takeover the club with a hilarious statement.

WHAT HAPPENED? Swift made her way onto the front page of Weekend Sport, not due to her chart-topping songs, but for being linked with a potential takeover of Notts County. The headline read "Star wants world’s oldest footy club – Taylor Swift to buy Notts County!"

However, current owners, Alex and Chris Reedtz quickly dismissed such rumours of the American singer-songwriter taking over Notts through a hilarious statement which contained nods to some of the megastar's biggest hits.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The detailed statement from the club read: "As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swiftes in our fanbase, we’re going to have to shake this story off. There’s certainly no bad blood between ourselves and Taylor but, at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn’t have believed in her wildest dreams that we would relinquish our control. We’ll leave a blank space in tomorrow’s pre-match playlist for a track from her newly re-released 1989 album as a gesture of gratitude for her interest."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The official social media handle of the club took a step further and imposed Swift's head onto the neck of one of their owners with the National League play-off trophy and captioned it: "Taylor's Version".

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Notts County will lock horns with Hollywood-owned Wrexham in their next League Two fixture on Saturday.