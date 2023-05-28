Wrexham's SToK Racecourse stadium played host to American band Kings of Leon on Saturday night as the club continue to revel in their recent success.

Kings of Leon play sold-out show in Wrexham

Reynolds and McElhenney looking to increase revenue

'Keeper Lainton spotted in stands enjoying the show

WHAT HAPPENED? The feel-good feeling just won't leave Wrexham after their historic promotion from the National League earlier this month. Their home ground - the SToK Racecourse - is getting a major facelift this summer, but on Saturday night it hosted the first of two sold of Kings of Leon shows. Fans packed in to watch the world-famous band perform an open-air show as the club continue to celebrate their immense footballing success, with goalkeeper Rob Lainton stopping by to enjoy the music.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are preparing for their first season back in the Football League after 15 years out of it, and owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are looking at several different avenues to help Phil Parkinson get his squad up to scratch.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The next EFL season is not set to start until August 5, and Wrexham fans will have to wait until June 22 to discover their fixture list. In the meantime, the club are participating in 'The Soccer Tournament,' a brand new competition consisting of 32 teams from all around the world kicking off on May 31.