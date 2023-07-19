'He deserved more respect' - Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster blasts former club Manchester United for handling of David de Gea's exit

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has been critical of his former side Manchester United for their treatment of Davide de Gea.

Foster slams United for De Gea treatment

Goalkeeper released after 12 years

United on verge of signing Andre Onana

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea left Old Trafford in July after 12 years at the club. United are closing in on the signing of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana as his replacement for a figure in the region of €50 million (£43m/€55m) plus bonuses.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I didn’t like the manner in which David De Gea left, I really didn’t,” Foster told Caught Offside, who is targeting promotion with Wrexham to League One this season. “Considering what David has done for Manchester United over the years he deserved more respect. Football is cut-throat.

“Sometimes you get players who will angle for more money or a bigger contract. And then the fans pile in and give them dog’s abuse. But with De Gea he’s given Manchester United over ten years of service and has won the Player of the Year multiple times. He’s been incredible and the way they dealt with his exit was disappointing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea drew criticism for some high-profile errors last season, despite having the most clean sheets in the Premier League to pick up the golden glove. He will likely have no shortage of suitors as he is available on a free transfer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? At 32, and given the extended life of a goalkeeper, the Spaniard easily has another five years at the highest level.